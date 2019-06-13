Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba Join Voice Cast of STEVEN UNIVERSE Movie Musical
Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, Gallant, Chance the Rapper, Estelle, and Aimee Mann are set to contribute music to the musical film Steven Universe The Movie, according to Deadline.
The musical version of the Cartoon Network series returning this fall will be the first television movie for Steven Universe. In the movie, Steven thinks his time defending the Earth is over, but when a new threat comes to Beach City, Steven faces his biggest challenge yet.
The full list of musical collaborators and performances, with original songs by Rebecca Sugar in collaboration with:
Chance The Rapper
Estelle
Gallant
Aimee Mann
aivi & surasshu
Jeff Liu
James Fauntleroy
Macie Stewart
Mike Krol
Jeff Ball
Grant Henry
Julian "Zorsy" Sanchez
Performances by
Estelle (as Garnet)
Patti LuPone (as Yellow Diamond)
Uzo Aduba (as Bismuth)
Christine Ebersole (as White Diamond)
Lisa Hannigan (as Blue Diamond)
Zach Callison (as title character Steven Universe)
Deedee Magno Hall (as Pearl)
Michaela Dietz (as Amethyst)
Tom Scharpling (as Greg Universe)
Shelby Rabara (as Peridot)
Erica Luttrell (as Sapphire)
Charlyne Yi (as Ruby)
Grace Rolek (as Connie Maheswaran)
Jennifer Paz (as Lapis Lazuli)
Kate Micucci (as Sadie)
Matthew Moy (as Lars)
Toks Olagundoye (as Nanefua Pizza)
Cartoon Network Studios and Rebecca Sugar are executive producing the film. Chance The Rapper co-executive produces with Kat Morris, Joe Johnston, Alonso Ramirez Ramos and Ian Jones-Quartey.
There will be an accompanying movie soundtrack released digitally, plus a physical soundtrack version.
