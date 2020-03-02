Patrick Wilson Will Join the Cast of THE COURTROOM For Next Performance in March

Waterwell today announced the complete cast for the next performance of The Courtroom, which is coming to Symphony Space in a special evening amplifying this intimate encounter with our nation's immigration court system. For this performance on Monday, March 9, Emmy Award®, two-time Golden Globe Award®, and two-time Tony Award® nominee Patrick Wilson will join members of the original cast.

The performance at Symphony Space caps a run of more than a year in regular, special engagements at civic venues throughout New York City. Guests from across the entertainment and immigration legal communities will be in attendance to celebrate as the show prepares for a new phase, including performances beyond New York, with details to be announced soon.

The Courtroom comes to Symphony Space (2537 Broadway) in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre on Monday, March 9 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at symphonyspace.org.

With text arranged from real court transcripts by Waterwell co-founder and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed, and featuring direction by Waterwell Artistic Director and Obie Award® winner Lee Sunday Evans, The Courtroom is a verbatim of re-enactment of one woman's deportation proceedings. The production is included in The New York Times' Best Theater of 2019 list.

The Courtroom features a rotating cast throughout the year. The complete cast for the performance on March 9 is Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Powell, Kristin Villanueva, and Emmy Award®, two-time Golden Globe Award®, and two-time Tony Award® nominee Patrick Wilson.

