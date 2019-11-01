Patrick J. Adams Will Make His Broadway Debut Opposite Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams In TAKE ME OUT

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that PATRICK J. ADAMS will make his Broadway debut opposite the previously announced Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams in the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out. Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will begin previews April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Mr. Adams will play Kippy Sunderstrom, the best friend of Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams).

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Season subscriptions are currently available, with packages starting at $216. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

PATRICK J. ADAMS is perhaps best known for his seven seasons as Mike Ross on USA Network's hit drama, "Suits," a role which garnered him a SAG Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Adams has also directed "Suits" a number of times, including the landmark 100th episode. Additional television credits include a recurring role on the third season of Amazon's critically acclaimed drama series, "Sneaky Pete," the 2014 television miniseries "Rosemary's Baby" directed by Agnieska Holland, the acclaimed series "Luck" opposite Dustin Hoffman and Michael Gambon, and "Orphan Black" opposite Tatiana Maslany, as well as "Lost," "Friday Night Lights," "Pretty Little Liars," "N.C.I.S.," "Lie To Me," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Flash Forward."

On film, Adams starred in the 2019 sci-fi feature film and Toronto International Film Festival selection, Clara. Other film credits include the hit comedy, Old School, directed by Todd Phillips, and the 2009 Berlin Film Festival competitor, Rage, directed by internationally renowned filmmaker Sally Potter alongside Judi Dench, Jude Law, Dianne Wiest and Steve Buscemi. His indie feature work includes The Waterhole, 2009 Slamdance entry Weather Girl, 6 Month Rule directed by Blayne Weaver, Car Dogs opposite Octavia Spencer, and the indie feature comedy Room For Rent.

On stage, Adams most recently starring alongside Troian Bellisario in the Old Globe Theatre's world premiere production of Anna Ziegler's The Last Match. He produced and starred in Bill Cain's ("House of Cards") acclaimed production of 9 Circles at the Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles for which he received a Backstage Garland Award for Best Performance in a Play and a 2012 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award nomination. He is a member of the Ojai Playwrights Conference, starring in new works by established and developing playwrights. Cain's Equivocation was developed at Ojai and Adams subsequently starred in the celebrated Geffen Playhouse production, which received the 2010 Best Production at the LA Ovation Awards. He made his professional stage debut in the West Coast premiere of Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? at The Mark Taper Forum, which also took home Best Play at the Ovation Awards. Adams also produced and directed a hit revival of Marat/Sade, for which he accepted Best Production at the L.A. Weekly Theatre Awards.

He will next be seen on TV in the upcoming National Geographic drama series, "The Right Stuff," based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe.

RICHARD GREENBERG is the author of The Babylon Line, The Assembled Parties (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Take Me Out (Tony Award for Best Play; Drama Desk Award; NY Drama Critics Circle Award; Outer Critics Circle Award; Lucille Lortel Award), The House in Town, The Violet Hour, The Dazzle (Outer Critics Circle Award), Everett Beekin, Three Days of Rain (L.A. Drama Critics Award; Pulitzer finalist), The American Plan, and many other plays.

SCOTT ELLIS' Broadway credits include: currently Tootsie (2019 Tony Award nomination), as well as Kiss Me, Kate; She Loves Me (2016 Tony Award nomination); On the Twentieth Century; You Can't Take It With You (Tony nomination); The Elephant Man; The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony nomination); Harvey; Curtains (Tony nomination); The Little Dog Laughed (Drama League Award nomination); Twelve Angry Men (Tony nomination); The Man Who Had All the Luck; The Rainmaker; 1776 (Drama Desk Award and Tony nominations); Picnic (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination); Company; A Month in the Country; and Steel Pier (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Dada Woof Papa Hot; The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Gruesome Playground Injuries; Streamers; Good Boys and True; Entertaining Mr. Sloane; Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination); And the World Goes 'Round (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), and The Waverly Gallery. His television credits include "Dr. Ken" (pilot), "Undateable" (pilot), "Two Broke Girls," "The Good Wife," "The Closer," "Weeds" (executive producer), "30 Rock" (Emmy Award nomination for Best Director), "Modern Family," Fox's "A Christmas Story Live." Mr. Ellis is Deputy Associate Director of the Roundabout Theatre Company.





