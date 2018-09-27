Patina Miller, Betsy Wolfe & More Will Join Erich Bergen at Sony Hall

Actor and Singer/Songwriter Erich Bergen, best known as Blake Moran on the hit CBS drama Madam Secretary (recently renewed for its 5th season), will be performing live at the recently unveiled music venue, SONY HALL, in New York City on Sunday, September 30th, 2018, at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6pm. Special guest stars just announced are Patina Miller (TONY winning star of PIPPIN and SISTER ACT, MADAM SECRETARY, Mark Ballas (star of KINKY BOOTS and Emmy nominated star of DANCING WITH THE STARS), Betsy Wolfe (star of the Sara Bareilles musical, WAITRESS and BULLETS OVER BROADWAY).

General Admission seated tickets are priced at $45, VIP Tickets including premium reserved seating and post-show meet and greet are $75. A limited amount of standing room tickets will also be available for $30. Tickets can be purchased through sonyhall.com or by calling (212) 997-5123.

Bergen, who starred in the Clint Eastwood film Jersey Boys, performs regularly to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and internationally, will perform for the first time at SONY HALL, Bergen's first solo concert in New York City in over 3 years. The concert will feature fan favorites from Bergen's stage and screen career as well as his newest release, RUNNING THROUGH THE NIGHT, available via major digital download and music streaming services.

"... with his lanky good looks and vibrant intensity, his charisma feeds off the spotlight ..." - Los Angeles Times

"Taking the stage with the gusto akin to a tornado or blazing brush fire, this young dynamo captivated the packed house from the moment he opened his mouth." - BroadwayWorld.com

For more information on Erich Bergen please visit @erichbergen

