Passion Fruit Dance Company Comes To Bridge Street Theatre

The final slot in Bridge Street Theatre's 2021 Winter Dance Residency Initiative will be filled by the women of Passion Fruit Dance Company. The troupe will be housed at the theatre in Catskill from March 29 through April 11 doing developmental work on a new piece by Tatiana Desardouin called "Trapped".

On the final weekend of their residency, a free online video excerpt from this work-in-progress will be available to the public on the Bridge Street Theatre YouTube channel beginning at 7:00pm ET Saturday April 10. Links to this online preview will be posted on BST's website (BridgeStreetTheatre.org) and Facebook page on the afternoon of its April 10th premiere.

Passion Fruit Dance Company is a New York based street/club dance theater and educational company, founded, directed and choreographed by Tatiana Desardouin with core members Mai Lê Hô and Lauriane Ogay to promote the authenticity of street and clubbing dance styles, thereby celebrating black culture and its contribution to the society and highlighting and exploring different social issues using the prism of Hip-Hop and House cultures

With the intention to explore healing solutions, Passion Fruit's "Trapped" uses stories from women of many different backgrounds willing to reveal their pain as well as their paths to joy. While inspired by and dedicated to women first, the piece serves as an invitation for people of all genders to unfold, release, and remove their own mental blocks. Desardouin herself, along with LaTasha Barnes, Mai Lê Hô, Nubian Nene, Lauriane Ogay, and Gyeun Jeong (AKA Soo) will be performing the work, with music production by Saadiq Bolden (aka Saadiq The Last Musician), and videography and music editing by Loreto "Still1" Jamlig.

Following their Works & Process bubble residency at Bridge Street Theatre, Passion Fruit Dance Company will perform live at Lincoln Center Restart Stage and Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

The entire Bridge Street Theatre Winter Dance Residency Initiative has been underwritten by Duke Dang and Charles Rosen and is dedicated to the memory of their friend and mentor Anh-Tuyet "AT" Nguyen. Free online video excerpts from all the previous participants can be found on the Bridge Street Theatre's YouTube Channel. And for information about all the residencies, visit BridgeStreetTheatre.org.