Parthenia Viol Consort to Present THE VOICE OF THE VIOL at The Actor's Chapel

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present The Voice of the Viol, a concert on Sunday, May 3 at 4:00 PM at The Actor's Chapel at St. Malachy's Church, 239 West 49th St. in Manhattan.

The sound of the viol was treasured throughout Europe for its ability to emulate the human voice and to move the emotions of those who heard it. Parthenia's concert is inspired by the composers who wrote with equal eloquence for both voices and viols. Works by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Claudio Monteverdi, Orazio Vecchi, Giovanni Coprario, John Dowland, Orlando Gibbons, William Lawes, Richard Mico, Thomas Lupo, Martin Peerson.

Guests artists will be viola da gambists Arnie Tanimoto and Caroline Nicolas.

Admission is pay-what-you-will, with a $45 premium seating section available. The Actor's Chapel is ADA accessible.

About Parthenia

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson