Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Re-Imagines Classical Music With Facebook

Bridging technology and classical music, the Park Avenue Chamber birthed the innovative InsideOut Digital series: a live, virtual concert on Facebook that uses 'human avatars' and real-time communication with a remote audience to push the boundaries of what a digital musical experience can be.



This Saturday, May 15 PACS conductor David Bernard will lead the 90-musician orchestra in an event titled "Prodigious Prodigies'' that will feature three works by prodigy composers and two of today's prodigy musicians, streamed live on Facebook from DeMenna Center for Classical Music.

The Park Chamber's InsideOut live streaming series on Facebook has helped revitalize its business, following the cancellation of live events, to the point of replacing nearly 100% of ticket revenue from their live concerts with paid digital ticketing, a concept made possible by Facebook's paid online event feature.

PACS "Prodigious Prodigies" concert on Saturday will feature a mix of prodigy performers and composers as well as Bizet's Symphony In C, and Mendelssohn's overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream - both written when their composers were just 17 years old. Tickets for 'Prodigious Prodigies' can be purchased on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PACSProdigiousProdigies.