Paper Mill Playhouse's NEW VOICES CONCERT SERIES Begins Tonight

Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director Michael Stotts have announced a live streaming event from the annual New Voices Concert, the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, beginning with the New Voices 2019 and going back a year each week. Every Monday evening beginning TONIGHT at 7:00PM (EST). Tune in on their Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse).

Members of the competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert. See over 120 of New Jersey's most talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees!

Streaming dates for upcoming New Voices Concerts include:

TONIGHT, APRIL 20: New Voices 2019: Learn Your Lessons Well

MONDAY, APRIL 27: New Voices 2018: From Sea to Shining Sea

MONDAY, MAY 4: New Voices 2017: Everyone Loves an Underdog

MONDAY, MAY 11: New Voices 2016: Everything Old is New Again

The Paper Mill Playhouse Summer Musical Theater Conservatory is a program of rigorous study allowing students to enhance their individual performance potential while developing a broad base of theater experience and knowledge. New Voices is an amazing opportunity to see the stars of tomorrow. This original concert features over 100 incredible performers. It is amazing to see these young performers grow into professional artists and grace the Paper Mill stage with an inspiring, heartfelt performance. Students from Paper Mill Playhouse's Conservatory have gone on to appear in numerous Broadway productions, film, television, and regional theater. The Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and New Voices are supported by Investors Foundation. Paper Mill Playhouse Education & Outreach are proudly sponsored by The Goren Family & the Harmony Helper App.

"From the first day of class all the way through opening night of New Voices, we require our students to rise to the demands of this rigorous program," stated Lisa Cooney, Paper Mill Playhouse Director of Education. "We ask them to work harder than they ever have before as young performers, and we strive to build an incredible ensemble company, while each student hones their own individual performance skills. Our faculty pushes the students to believe in themselves as professional artists and treats them as such. We find summer after summer that our students meet our expectations and more. When they move on to college or the professional world, they are ready for the challenges they'll face, and time and again they thrive and ultimately live their dream of being a professional performer. It's gratifying when they make a name or themselves on Broadway or in Hollywood, but even if they do not, the skills they learn and the work ethic they develop will serve them in any field."





