Paper Kite Arts Launches New Spring Classes, Including Free Sessions

This February, Paper Kite Arts will be launching a new series of virtual performing arts classes for students aged 10 to adult, kicking off with two free classes on February 6: Bring It!, a performance class for students 10-18 (1 - 2 pm ET) and Songwriting Structure for adults and teens (2:30 - 3:30 pm ET).

Subsequent classes beginning February 20 will include Bring It! for students 10- 8, and Music Theory for Songwriters I & II for adults and teens. All classes are taught by Broadway, film and TV performer Jillian Louis and award-winning international composer/lyricist/librettist Kit Goldstein Grant. In these weekly lessons, Kit and Jillian will liven up students' screens and help them build their skills, while also having fun!

Paper Kite Arts will additionally be launching a weekly PWYW "Songwriters' Hang" on Wednesday evenings, to give songwriters at all levels a friendly virtual environment where they can stop by to share and discuss material they are working on! Songwriters' Hangs will be held online from 7 - 8 pm on Wednesdays from February 24 - April 14.

Need-based scholarships are available. Students of all skill levels and backgrounds are encouraged!

Additional information and registration is at www.totallyirrelevantproductions.com.

Totally Irrelevant Productions was founded in 2016 to produce the world premiere of family musical The Nose at the Midtown International Theater Festival in New York City. Subsequent to this production The Nose was picked up for productions at the historic Master Theater in Brooklyn and in South Africa at the Artscape Theatre Centre, at the Drama Factory in Cape Town, and at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. In 2020 Totally Irrelevant Productions launched Paper Kite Arts, an initiative to bring arts education to all and to help students connect during this difficult period.