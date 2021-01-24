Paper Kite Arts Launches New Spring Classes, Including Free Sessions
The series will be kicking off with two free classes on February 6.
This February, Paper Kite Arts will be launching a new series of virtual performing arts classes for students aged 10 to adult, kicking off with two free classes on February 6: Bring It!, a performance class for students 10-18 (1 - 2 pm ET) and Songwriting Structure for adults and teens (2:30 - 3:30 pm ET).
Subsequent classes beginning February 20 will include Bring It! for students 10- 8, and Music Theory for Songwriters I & II for adults and teens. All classes are taught by Broadway, film and TV performer Jillian Louis and award-winning international composer/lyricist/librettist Kit Goldstein Grant. In these weekly lessons, Kit and Jillian will liven up students' screens and help them build their skills, while also having fun!
Paper Kite Arts will additionally be launching a weekly PWYW "Songwriters' Hang" on Wednesday evenings, to give songwriters at all levels a friendly virtual environment where they can stop by to share and discuss material they are working on! Songwriters' Hangs will be held online from 7 - 8 pm on Wednesdays from February 24 - April 14.
Need-based scholarships are available. Students of all skill levels and backgrounds are encouraged!
Additional information and registration is at www.totallyirrelevantproductions.com.
Totally Irrelevant Productions was founded in 2016 to produce the world premiere of family musical The Nose at the Midtown International Theater Festival in New York City. Subsequent to this production The Nose was picked up for productions at the historic Master Theater in Brooklyn and in South Africa at the Artscape Theatre Centre, at the Drama Factory in Cape Town, and at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. In 2020 Totally Irrelevant Productions launched Paper Kite Arts, an initiative to bring arts education to all and to help students connect during this difficult period.a??
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony-Winning Choreographer Bob Avian Passes Away at 83
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that beloved Broadway choreographer Bob Avian passed away yesterday from cardiac arrest at Holy Cross Hospital in ...
Disney Adaptation of BETTER NATE THAN EVER Holds Virtual Open Call
Calling all kids! Casting is underway for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' film adaptation of Tim Federle's children's book Better Nate Than Ever....
Ellen's Stardust Diner Presents STARDUSTERS Concert Next Weekend
An interactive musical theatre benefit show, Broadway Alive, will stream live from Broadway's iconic Ellen's Stardust Diner, on Saturday, January 30 a...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs 'The Times They Are a-Changin' at The Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball
On January 20, 2021, The Creative Coalition brought together leaders from entertainment, media, Congress, and the White House Cabinet and Administrati...
Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Bob Avian
Read what theatre stars from across social media are saying about the passing of Bob Avian....