Paige Davis, Christiane Noll & More to Star in ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE on International Women's Day

ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE, a short musical film, will premiere on BroadwayWorld International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2025. A star-studded Broadway cast, led by actor, writer, and producer Sarah Bierstock, came together to shoot the short musical film, All the World is a Stage, using the song, ‘S Wonderful, (Gershwin) to explore the unrealistic expectations society places on women.



Executive produced by Pass the Salt Productions, with additional producers Miranda Plant Byers and Jennifer Diamond, and writer/director Desiree Abeyta, the film features: J. Max Baker, Charl Brown (Tammy Faye), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Paige Davis (Boeing, Boeing), Kim Berrios Lin (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Miranda Plant Byers (Love, Medea), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Zal Owens (Harmony), Andrew O’Shanick (Harmony), Shina Ann Morris (Spamalot), Patrick Page (Hadestown), and Eliza Vann. Original orchestrations by Louis Robert King, costumes by Devon Horn (Water for Elephants), HMU by Earon Nealey (Fat Ham) and Nick Black Artistry.



Set in a golden era nightclub, this entirely musical representation shows a songstress crumbling under the weight of societal pressures, job expectations, home life, and romantic life, and ultimately she has to make a choice. Despite altering both her appearance and demeanor in a relentless bid to satisfy everyone, the audience gradually disperses, leaving her to finish her performance to what she believes is an empty room.



The last few bars reveal one single pair of fixated eyes remaining: those of her young daughter. This short musical journey aims not only to entertain, but to incite the realization that while we are many things to many people-- our true value comes from within and from those who matter most.