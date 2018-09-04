PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Producer to Workshop STARSTRUCK Musical Adaptation

According to TimeOut, producer Gary McQuinn, best known for bringing the Australian film Priscilla Queen of the Desert to the stage, his hard at work on another film adaptation project.

McQuinn is tackling Gillian Armstrong's 1982 musical movie Starstruck, which tells the tale of two teenagers trying to make their way in the music business. The project is notable for McQuinn's creative way of workshopping the new musical.

NIDA, a school known for producing monster talents such as Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, will supply students who will take the lead exploring the new material, which will then be presented as a showcase at the Parade Theatre in 2019. Tickets will be available to the public.

Director of Love Never Dies and Priscilla, Simon Phillips, will add the project to his directing credits. Sets will be by Brian Thomson, again of Priscilla, with choreography by Andrew Hallsworth. Actor Mitchell Butel will pen the book.

