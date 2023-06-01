PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Will Transfer to Broadway This Winter

The play opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater, with previews beginning December 19 ahead of an opening night on January 9.

MTC will produce the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, as the second production of Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2023-2024 Broadway season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Performances will begin Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with opening night set for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Prayer for the French Republic comes to Broadway following MTC’s highly acclaimed, twice-extended, sold-out world premiere at New York City Center – Stage I. MTC commissioned this play, which was the winner of the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" This celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other is about history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred. The New York Times calls it "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Lynne Meadow said, “Joshua Harmon tells a powerful story about facing adversity with grit, humor, and courage. I’m so proud that MTC is producing the Broadway premiere of this moving, brilliant, and timely play.”

Casting and creative team information for Prayer for the French Republic will be announced at a later date.

Prayer for the French Republic is made possible in part by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to award grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional theaters throughout the United States.

Prayer for the French Republic joins the previously announced world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, at the Friedman Theatre, the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by May Adrales, and the world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley at New York City Center – Stage I, in MTC’s 2023-2024 season.

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important part of our work.

Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity.

Joining MTC’s season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com. Single ticket information for Prayer for the French Republic will be announced at a later date.




Recommended For You