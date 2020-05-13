PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM by August Wilson
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of August Wilson.
Today's play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom opened on Broadway in 1984. It is one of the plays in August Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle. The play is set in Chicago in the 1920s and deals with issues of race, religion and the exploitation of black recording artists by white producers.
The play received a 1985 Tony Award nomination for Best Play. The play starred Theresa Merritt, Charles S. Dutton and more. Merrit and Dutton were both nominated for Tony Awards.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was revived on Broadway in 2003 featuring Charles S. Dutton as Levee and Whoopi Goldberg as Ma.
The National Theatre in London revived the show in 2016, and won the Olivier Award for Best Revival.
In 2019 it was announced that Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts were set to star in a Netflix film version of the play.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)