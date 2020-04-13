PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT by Eugene O'Neill

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Eugene O'Neill.

Today's play, Long Day's Journey into Night!

Long Day's Journey Into Night opened on Broadway in 1956 and won the Tony Award for Best Play and the 1957 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century.

The play is semi-autobiographical, and follows one day in the life of the Tyrone family, parents James and Mary and their sons Edmund and Jamie, as they confront addiction, illness and more.

The original Broadway production was directed by José Quintero, and starred Fredric March (James Tyrone), Florence Eldridge (Mary Tyrone), Jason Robards Jr. ("Jamie" Tyrone), Bradford Dillman (Edmund), and Katherine Ross (Cathleen). The play was revived on Broadway in 1986, 1988, 2003, and 2015. The 1986 production was nominated for 4 Tony Awards; the 1988 production was nominated for 3 Drama Desk Awards and won 1; the 2003 Broadway revival was nominated for 6 Tony Awards and won 3; and the 2016 Broadway revival was nominated for 7 Tony Awards and won 2.





