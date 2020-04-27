PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY by Tracy Letts
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Tracy Letts.
Today's play, August: Osage County!
August: Osage County by Tracy Letts was the recipient of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2007, and had its Broadway debut in 2007.
The show made its UK Debut at London's National Theatre in November 2008.
August: Osage County was adapted into a film in 2013 starring Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juliette Lewis, Margo Martindale, Dermot Mulroney, and Julianne Nicholson.
The original Chicago production won 6 Jeff Awards. The original Broadway production won 5 Tony Awards, 3 Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Award, 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play.
