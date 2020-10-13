PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Set for BigNightIn's October Livestream
On Tuesday October 27th, you're invited to experience one of today's most hilarious (and magical) dragons alongside a cast of vaudeville sensations in COMEDY VARIETY HOUR with Jonathan Burns.
Since breaking out on America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON has earned his rightful place as one of the best magic dragons working today. Hailed as "A True Original" by David Copperfield and "A Phenomenal Talent" by Howard Stern, Piff -- and Mr. Piffles, the World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua -- have traveled the globe entertaining hundreds of thousands of people in prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, the O2 Arena, and Sydney Opera House.
Produced by BigNightIn, a virtual events platform specializing in Livestream content, the upcoming COMEDY VARIETY HOUR will also feature a special appearance from Buzzfeed's Leah Bonnema, as well as yo-yo champion JOHN HIGBY, plus AJ SILVER, a bonafide Bronx Cowboy who has appeared on The Late Show, Good Morning America, and The Big Apple Circus.
Hosted by Jonathan Burns, a flexible comedian dubbed "Extremely Funny" by The New York Times, the upcoming virtual event will also include musical guest CHARMING DISASTER, a beloved cabaret folk duo who have been featured on the hit podcast Welcome to Nightvale.
Following the success of September's Comedy Variety Hour, a portion of the October box office will be donated to FEEDING AMERICA, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. For over 40 years, their team has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing aid to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks. For more info on their charity work, visit their website here.
Don't miss a wonderful evening of expertly crafted entertainment - at home, and for a good cause! To reserve your virtual ticket, visit BigNightIn's website, and for more details on upcoming projects, check them out on Instagram.
