PIANISTICALLY SPEAKING to Benefit Education Through Music at Carnegie Hall

Pianist Richard Atkins "Pianistically Speaking' Performance At Carnegie Hall To Benefit Education Through Music

The October 24th performance will also feature Bronx Youth Musician Jason Afovi, with Net Proceeds benefitting Education Through Music (ETM) to support music education as a core subject in under-resourced schools.

Acclaimed pianist Richard Atkins will perform a special benefit concert at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM, with a core mission: bringing music education to children in under-resourced New York City schools by benefitting Education Through Music.

Presented by Barry P. Debany, "Pianistically Speaking: An Evening with Richard Atkins" will donate a portion of its net proceeds directly to Education Through Music (ETM), a non-profit partner that funds and builds high-quality music programs as a core subject in under-resourced schools. The organization recently received a gift from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

To directly highlight the importance of nurturing local youth talent, the concert will feature a special guest performance by Jason Afovi, an award-winning young pianist from the Bronx. Known for his rare natural musicality, Afovi represents the very promise and potential that ETM works to unlock in classrooms.

Event Details:

What: Pianistically Speaking: An Evening with Richard Atkins - A Benefit for Education Through Music (Featuring Jason Afovi)

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM

Where: Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, 154 West 57th Street, New York, NY

Tickets & Seating: Available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, via CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, or online at CarnegieHall.org.

The evening's program is designed as a journey through story-driven music. Atkins will perform a wide-ranging, cinematic selection of works that bridge classic Frédéric Chopin masterpieces, jazz-influenced George Gershwin standards, and his own atmospheric, narrative-rich original compositions.

"Performing at Carnegie Hall is always an honor, but sharing this stage to support music education makes the evening truly special," said Richard Atkins. "My music has always been about telling stories, and I am thrilled to share the spotlight with Jason Afovi. Jason is a remarkably gifted young pianist from the Bronx who represents the future of our craft. Through this performance, we hope to not only share a beautiful evening of music but also ensure that the next generation of New York City students has the resources to discover their own creative voices."

By purchasing tickets to this performance, attendees will directly support ETM's hands-on work in local schools, providing students with instruments, dedicated music teachers, and a comprehensive music curriculum that boosts academic and emotional growth.

"We are deeply grateful to Richard Atkins and Barry P. Debany for making our mission the centerpiece of this performance," said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music. "Music is a vital tool for academic achievement and personal growth, yet too many students in our communities go without it. Seeing an accomplished artist like Richard share the stage with an extraordinary local talent like Jason Afovi perfectly illustrates why our work matters. The proceeds from this evening will help us continue bringing high-quality music programs to classrooms in under-resourced schools across the city."

About the Artists:

Richard Atkins is a concert pianist and composer renowned for his visual approach to keyboard music. Merging classical technique with cinematic sensibilities, his original works evoke vivid imagery and emotional narratives.

Jason Afovi is an award-winning pianist based in the Bronx, New York. Celebrated for his rare natural talent and expressive performances, he represents the bright future of New York's classical music scene.

About Education Through Music (ETM):

Education Through Music partners with under-resourced schools to provide music as a core subject for all children. By providing comprehensive music education, ETM supports academic achievement, social-emotional development, and overall community well-being in New York City's most high-need neighborhoods.

More on Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall Recent Articles Young Concert Artists Unveils 2026-2027 Season With Carnegie Hall Debuts

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming