PHOTO: Disney Shares Concept Art for New Musical Series TIANA

Disney Plus has shared the first look at concept art for the upcoming musical series Tiana, based on The Princess and the Frog. Disney announced the project last year during their Investors Day.

The new series will be directed and written by Stella Meghie and will follow Tiana, "the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn't far behind."

Check out the concept art below!

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn't far behind ?#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD - Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

A musical set in the legendary birthplace of jazz -- New Orleans -- "The Princess and the Frog" introduced the Disney princess, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), who is a young African-American girl living amid the charming elegance and grandeur of the fabled French Quarter. From the heart of Louisiana's mystical bayous and the banks of the mighty Mississippi comes an unforgettable tale of love, enchantment and discovery with a soulful singing crocodile, voodoo spells and Cajun charm at every turn.