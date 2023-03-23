PETER PAN GOES WRONG to Have West Coast Premiere at Ahmanson Theatre This Summer

Following a limited Broadway engagement, Mischief's international comedy sensation "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" will fly to Los Angeles this summer for its West Coast premiere, with performances at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre beginning August 6 through September 10, 2023. Opening is set for August 11, 2023.

Audiences are in for an awfully big adventure as the team behind the Tony Award-winning global hit "The Play That Goes Wrong" brings its trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic "Peter Pan." Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

The current Broadway production of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" features Bartley Booz as Dennis (through April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Jill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, and original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year. "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" is currently playing a limited Broadway engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, produced by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence, and Catherine Schreiber.

"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK. The London Evening Standard says it's a "joyous physical comedy and disaster!" WhatsOnStage claims the show is "an absolute must see!"

Mischief's Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "The Play That Goes Wrong," opened in March 2017 at the Lyceum Theatre running longer than any other play that debuted in the 2017/2018 Season. After 737 performances the production moved to New World Stages where the show continues to play to packed houses. The North American Tour was one the most successful Broadway play tours of the past 20 years.

Single tickets for "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" go on sale on May 3, 2023. Subscriptions are currently available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.



Bartley Booz

(Dennis). Broadway debut. Theatre includes Off-Broadway: "I'm Revolting" (Atlantic Theater Company); "Hamlet," "Oresteia" (Park Avenue Armory); "The Play That Goes Wrong" (New World Stages). Film and Television includes "The Good Fight" (CBS), "Bull" (CBS), "Happy" (SyFy), "TURN: Washington's Spies" (AMC), and "Here and Now" (Tribeca Film Festival). BFA Acting: University of Cincinnati College - Conservatory of Music.

Matthew Cavendish

(Max). Training: LAMDA. Theatre: "Boris the Third" (Pleasance), "Groan Ups" (UK Tour), "Jeeves and Wooster: In Perfect Nonsense" (UK Tour), "Showstopper! The Improvised Musical" (West End), "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery" (West End), "The Midnight Gange" (Chichester), "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Broadway/West End), "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (West End). TV: "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong" (BBC).

Bianca Horn

(Jill, she/her). "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" Broadway Debut. Off-Broadway: "You Will Get Sick," "Assassins," "The Play That Goes Wrong." Tour: "TPTGW," "The Color Purple" (Revival), "Hairspray." TV: "Blue Bloods," "Equalizer," "Bull." MA: TC, Columbia University. BFA: SMU.

Harry Kershaw

(Francis) trained at RADA. Theatre credits include "Good Luck, Studio" (Mischief), "What's New Pussycat?" (Birmingham Rep), "Boris the Third" (Edinburgh), "The Madness of George III" (Nottingham Playhouse), "This House" (NT/Headlong), "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (Original Cast), "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Duchess), "One Man, Two Guvnors" (West End). TV Includes "Jerk," "Omid Djalili's Little Cracker," "Cuckoo" "Wallander," "Endeavour." Film includes "Exhibition," "Unrelated," "Skyfall," "Great Expectation.

Chris Leask

(Trevor, he/him). Theatre: "Good Luck, Studio" (Mercury), "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery" (Criterion), "I Need To Vent" (Vaults), "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Duchess), "Love Your Soldiers" (Sheffeild). TV & Film: "The Ark," "The Goes Wrong Show," "We Hunt Together," "Casualty," "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong," "Nutritiously Nicola," "Peter Pan Goes Wrong, "Call the Midwife," "PhoneShop," "The Javone Prince Show," "Frankie," "Breathless."

Henry Lewis

(Robert, he/him) is an Olivier Award-winning writer and actor. Artistic Director of Mischief. Broadway: "The Play That Goes Wrong." West End: "Mind Manger: Member of the Tragic Circle," "Austentatious," "Magic Goes Wrong," "Groan Ups," "Mischief Movie Night," "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery," "Peter Pan Goes Wrong." TV: "The Goes Wrong Show," "Riddiculous." Henry's work has been produced in over 40 countries worldwide. @henrywlewis

Ellie Morris

(Lucy) trained at LAMDA. Theatre Credits: "Spike," "The Play That Goes Wrong," "Mischief Movie Night," "Rotterdam," "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery," "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," and "Spring Awakening." Television credits: "The Goes Wrong Show," "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong," "Peter Pan Goes Wrong."

Charlie Russell

(Sandra, she/her). Creative Associate at Mischief. Training: LAMDA. Credits include: "The Play That Goes Wrong" (West End, Broadway), "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (West End, BBCI), "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery" (West End), "Groan Ups" (West End), "The Goes Wrong Show" (BBCI). Writer and Performer: "Charlie Russell Aims to Please" (Edinburg Fringe, Off West End). Improviser: "Mischief Movie Night," "Austentatious," "Yes Queens."

Jonathan Sayer

(Dennis). An Olivier Award-winning writer, actor, producer and Company Director, Jonathan's Mischief credits include "The Play That Goes Wrong," "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery," "Mind Mangler," "Mischief Movie Night," and "The Goes Wrong Show." Jonathan is a Mousetrap Theatre Projects trustee and Ashton United Football Club co-chair. His first book "Nowhere to Run" releases in 2023. @jonathansayer1

Henry Shields

(Chris Bean) is an Olivier Award-winning writer and actor known for: "The Play That Goes Wrong;" "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery;" "Magic Goes Wrong;" "Groan Ups;" "Good Luck, Studio;" "Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle;" "Peter Pan Goes Wrong;" "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong;" "The Goes Wrong Show;" "The Royal Variety Performance;" and "Children in Need."

Greg Tannahill

(Jonathan, he/him). Training: LAMDA. Theatre includes "Good Luck, Studio," "The Play That Goes Wrong," "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery," "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Beyond Beauty," "Events While Guarding the Bofors Gun." Television includes "The Goes Wrong Show," "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong," "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (BBC). Associate Director: "The Play That Goes Wrong" (2018 US Tour).

Nancy Zamit

(Annie) is a co-founder of Mischief. She originated roles in/co-created: "The Play That Goes Wrong," "Magic Goes Wrong" (WOS Award nom.), "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery," "Groan Ups," "Mischief Movie Night." TV: "The Goes Wrong Show," "Comic Relief," "In Conversation with a Goddess," "Brunch Bitches." IG: @nancy_zamit

Stephen James Anthony

(Understudy). Broadway: "War Horse," "Skylight." Off-Broadway: "Behind the Sheet" (EST), "The Grand Manner" (LCT). Regional: "Murder on the Orient Express" (Ogunquit Playhouse); "The Guard" (City Theatre); "Barefoot in the Park" (Cape May Stage); "Peter and the Starcatcher," "Nicholas Nickleby" (OST). Television: "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Loudest Voice," "Blue Bloods," "Gotham," "Billions." stephenjamesanthony.com

Ryan Vincent Anderson

(Understudy, he/him). Broadway debut. Off-Broadway/National Tour: "The Play That Goes Wrong." TV: "Bull" (CBS), "The Crowded Room" (Apple TV+), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC), "FBI" (CBS). Carnegie Mellon University. CalArts MFA. ryanvanderson.com @ryanvanderson

Fred Gray

(Understudy, Associate Director) is a RADA BA acting graduate and spent several years in the West End with "The Play That Goes Wrong." He started his Mischief journey as an understudy eight years ago but has since been associate director in multiple productions in the U.K., Australia, Italy, and Canada.

Brenann Stacker

(Understudy, she/her). Theatre includes "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Broadway in Chicago), Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, TheatreSquared and Williamstown Theatre Festival. TV/film includes "Chicago Med," "Sirens," "Dark Matter," and "Banana Season." Training: Tufts University, O'Neill National Theater Institute, Russian State Institute of Performing Arts, Groundlings, The School at Steppenwolf. @brenstacker