PBS Sets Date for Sara Bareilles Kennedy Center Concert Special

In September, Tony Award-nominated performer Sara Bareilles performed three orchestral shows with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. The performances were filmed for PBS' Next at the Kennedy Center program and now the channel has revealed the premiere date of the special.

"Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends” is set to air on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & the PBS app. Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in the New Year's Eve special.

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night, conducted by Steven Reineke.

The concerts were originally announced in June and Bareilles took to social media to express her excitement at the opportunity to perform the shows at the legendary venue. Take a look at her Instagram post below!