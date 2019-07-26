PAINT YOUR WAGON's Mamie Parris Takes Over Instagram Saturday!

Get ready because Mamie Parris is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Saturday, July 27th, at the Muny's production of Paint Your Wagon! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a behind-the-scenes look at this reimagined version of the Lerner and Loewe classic!

Mamie is returning to the Muny as Cayla Woodling in Paint Your Wagon after appearing as Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! She has been seen on Broadway in Cats, School of Rock, Ragtime, The Drowsy Chaperone, On the 20th Century, and 110 in the Shade. She also performed in the national tours of Wicked, 9 to 5: The Musical, and Legally Blonde. Her Off-Broadway: credits include Pump Boys and Dinettes and See Rock City & Other Destinations. Her other notable credits include Life After at The Old Globe and the world premiere of Dave at Arena Stage, as well as roles at Goodspeed Musicals and Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. Her film and TV credits include The Blacklist, A Stand Up Guy and State of Affairs. You can follow along with all of her adventures on Twitter @mamieparris and on Instagram @mamierocks.

Following their beloved productions of The Unsinkable Molly Brown and The Wiz, The Muny again serves as a birthplace to a reimagined version of an American musical classic. This Lerner and Loewe gem from 1951 is set in the California gold rush, sharing a moving tale of ambition, love and home. Featuring shimmering numbers such as "They Call the Wind Maria," "I Talk to the Trees" and "Wand'rin' Star," this reimagined adaptation has a revised book by Jon Marans and is produced in association with On the Wagon Productions and Garmar Ventures.

Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon features an original book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe with a new book by Jon Marans, dance and additional arrangements by Jason DeBord and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen. Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music direction by Sinai Tabak

"Lerner and Loewe are icons of the American Musical Theatre, and we are honored to be a part the development of this new version of this wonderful show," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "The extraordinary cast and creative team has been working for months to get the new edition re-written, re-orchestrated and redesigned for this marvelous production. We're on our way!"

Paint Your Wagon's cast includes Matt Bogart (Ben Rumson), Mamie Parris (Cayla Woodling), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Armando), Mark Evans (William), Maya Keleher (Jennifer Rumson), Allan K. Washington (Wesley), Andrew Kober (Jake), Austin Ku (Ming-Li), Raymond J. Lee (Guang-Li), Rodney Hicks (H. Ford) and Michael James Reed (Craig Woodling). A golden ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Juan Caballer, Matthew Davies, Richard Gatta, Sally Glaze, Michael Milkanin, Trina Mills, Pascal Pastrana, Michael Seltzer and Cooper Stanton. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.





