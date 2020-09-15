Our Readers Give Shoutouts to Their Favorite Educators for National Arts in Education Week!

September 13-19 marks National Arts in Education Week!

September 13-19 marks National Arts in Education Week and we want to help give your favorite, most inspirational teachers, professors, instructors, directors, or coaches a huge thank you and shoutout on BroadwayWorld!

Arkansas

Shannon Stoddard, Director at Community School of the Arts

"Thank you Shannon for everything. We started at the same time and i'm so sad for our journey together to be ending. I can't imagine my life without theatre and your influence! Thank you again!" -Grant Huneycutt

Colorado

Rachel Taylor, Program manager/literacy engagement and resilience programming at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver

"Thank you for creating pre k programming so that the next generation is more diverse and lives theater" -Jill Schladweilet

Connecticut

Luis Salgado, Director, choreographer, performer, educator, producer at Palace Theater in Stamford

"Grateful for the gifts of inspiration and wisdom that Luis gives to all those whose lives he touches." -Carol Bryan

Florida

Mr. Fidler, permanent theatre substitute at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico

"We didn't have a good theatre program last year and we were just waiting for a new teacher to come in. Due to our previous teacher leaving and Covid placing a hiring freeze on our district, we didn't think we would get a theatre teacher at all. Then Mr. Fidler came in as a regular sub. We found out he was a theatre student in college right now but he was great. We asked if he could be our permanent sub for the year and after working things out he our teacher now! He's already made the class something to be excited for even though school only started two weeks ago." -Bailey Hicks

Mrs. Knuckes, Theatre Teacher, Burns Middle School in Brandon

"Mrs. Knuckles was my theatre teacher throughout middle school. She taught me the basis of everything I know now and I still remember her teaching us the basics of improv,, which I think back to everyday. My favorite memory had to have been when we were doing an improv game and she joined in the scene as a baby throwing a tantrum and it was hysterical." -Bailey Hicks

Georgia

Sherri Adams, Arts Teacher at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville

"Thank you for being such a great impact on not only my artistic part of life, but life in general. You've taught me so much and I can't wait to learn more!" -Anonymous

Kentucky

Ms. Simmons, Theatre Department Director and Teacher at Mercy Academy in Louisville

"Thank you, Ms. Simmons, for everything you do for all of us at Mercy! We are endlessly grateful for how amazing, positive, and fabulous you are! You have helped me, personally, grow so much both as an actor and a person and I believe that is the same for the rest of us. Mercy's Theatre Department loves you to pieces! Happy National Arts in Education Week to Ms. Simmons, the most amazing director I know!" -Alyssa M.

Texas

Cheryl Penland, Theatre Arts Director and Fine Arts Department Chair at Trimble Tech High School in Fort Worth

"Thank you for many years of educating and encouraging young theatre artists!"

-Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Meredith Gaines, English Teacher at United Christian Academy in Port Arthur

"Thanks for being there for the kids!" -Becky Meredith

Carrie Wood, Theater director at Waller High School in Waller

"Thanks for being there for the kids!" -Becky Meredith

Virginia

Mr. Sowers, Guitar Teacher at Kecoughtan High School in Hampton

"Thank you for teaching us a little more about guitars" -Lily Lambert

National Arts in Education Week is a national celebration recognizing the transformative power of the arts in education. Passed by Congress in 2010 through House Resolution 275, the celebration is designated to bring attention to this cause for elected officials and educational decision makers across the country and to support equitable access to the arts for all students.

National Arts in Education Week takes place annually during the week beginning with the second Sunday of September.

