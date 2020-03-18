Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Our Favorite #SocialDistancingMusicals Comments Brought To Life, Plus Artwork From Our Readers!
A few days ago, we asked our readers join our hashtag and come up with their best #SocialDistancingMusicals!
There were many clever and funny suggestions, so we decided to bring them to life!
Share your musicals with us on social media using the hashtag #SocialDistancingMusicals!
Fan Submitted Artwork:
#socialdistancingmusicals We were supposed to perform Pippin in 2 weeks. Instead we were told to 'Stay In.' For now it's postponed until we can set a new date. @BroadwayWorld @composerstephen pic.twitter.com/tqW2S9Onbk- Wilbert Schuurman H. (@Twitcilian) March 17, 2020
A post shared by The Stage Moms (@thestagemoms) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:04am PDT
Ok, I'll try again. Here's the uncropped version of my parody Bway poster in the age of covid-19. #socialdistancingmusicals
A post shared by Rick Lyon (@ricklyonpuppets) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT
My contribution to the coronavirus Broadway show posters I've seen people posting. Trying to maintain a sense of humor.
A post shared by Rick Lyon (@ricklyonpuppets) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT
Dear @officialbroadwayworld, plz accept my humble contribution to #SocialDistancingMusicals ?
A post shared by little ? big adventures ? (@finite_feet_and_friends) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT
#theatre #stage #stagey #comedy #performance #performing #musical #musically #musicaltheatre #theatrekids #performer #backstage #stagehand #theatrelife #theatrekids #musicaltheatrelife #stagey #theatrekid #musicaltheatrelife #stagey #stage #backstagelife @stageyandproud #stageyandproud? #covid2019 #theatreproblems #musicals #stagecrew #coronavirus #shows #broadway #renamedshows #comefromaway @comefromawayfans.uk @comefromawayuk @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld #socialdistancingmusicals
A post shared by Stagey & Proud (@stageyandproud) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT
Joining in the fun of #socialdistancingmusicals from @officialbroadwayworld #gentlemansguidetoloveandmurder #broadway #theatrehumor #gottalaughoriwillpanic #socialdistancing #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatreactor #actorlife #actor
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT
