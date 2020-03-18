Our Favorite #SocialDistancingMusicals Comments Brought To Life, Plus Artwork From Our Readers!

A few days ago, we asked our readers join our hashtag and come up with their best #SocialDistancingMusicals!

There were many clever and funny suggestions, so we decided to bring them to life!

Share your musicals with us on social media using the hashtag #SocialDistancingMusicals!

Fan Submitted Artwork:

#socialdistancingmusicals We were supposed to perform Pippin in 2 weeks. Instead we were told to 'Stay In.' For now it's postponed until we can set a new date. @BroadwayWorld @composerstephen pic.twitter.com/tqW2S9Onbk - Wilbert Schuurman H. (@Twitcilian) March 17, 2020





