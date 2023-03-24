Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Original Theatre to Release THROUGH THE MIRROR Documentary In Celebration of World Theatre Day

Mar. 24, 2023  

From Monday 27 March 2023 (#WorldTheatreDay), theatre-lovers can watch Through The Mirror - The Making of a Miss Marple Mystery, a free documentary showing behind the scenes footage of Original Theatre's recent hit touring production of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd starring Susie Blake, Joe McFadden and Sophie Ward, and directed by Philip Franks.

Through The Mirror will be available permanently on Original Theatre's YouTube channel from 10am on 27 March. A trailer is available to watch below!

Set against a background of cuts, cost increases and an industry in flux, Through The Mirror shines a light on the unique challenges of weekly touring in 2023 celebrating the passion, skill and craft of those who make it. The film's director Tristan Shepard was granted exclusive access into the rehearsal room, and then on tour, where the cameras went backstage at The Cambridge Arts Theatre to join the actors, stage managers and creatives tasked with opening the production.

Artistic Director Alastair Whatley said: "What began as a rudimentary behind the scenes film has surprised us all in becoming a fascinating, funny and ultimately very moving piece of work. It celebrates not just the art of making theatre but the centuries old art of touring and the brilliant people who perform weekly miracles in making and sharing plays all over the UK."

Featuring the cast, crew and creatives of The Mirror Crack'd: Susie Blake, Sophie Ward, Joe McFadden, Mara Allen, Oliver Boot, Sarah Lawrie, Lorenzo Martelli, Jules Melvin, David Partridge, Veronica Roberts, Holly Smith and Chrystine Symone.

The Mirror Crack'd was directed by Philip Franks, designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting by Emma Chapman and Sound Design & Composition by Max Pappenheim; the production was cast by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Operating and touring since 2004, Original Theatre have toured extensively all over the UK. Current stage productions include the premiere of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's adaptation of The Time Machine which is on tour. Forthcoming productions include the stage premiere of Shomit Dutta's Stumped, playing in Bath, Cambridge and at Hampstead Theatre this summer. Since March 2020, Original Theatre have produced 14 digital theatre shows that have been streamed over 54,000 times collectively online and viewed in 60 countries. In February 2023, Original Theatre won The Offie Award for Best Online Production for their production of Into the Night by Frazer Flintham. In 2022, Original Theatre were awarded a Critics' Circle Theatre Award for exceptional theatre-making during the Covid lockdowns.

For further information about Original Theatre, visit: https://www.originaltheatre.com.




