Original SIX Stars Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack & Samantha Pauly to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage will present a special evening with Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly, three stars of the original Broadway cast of Six: The Musical, on Monday, January 29 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. In-person tickets for the early show are sold out, but there are limited seats left for the late show, with livestream tickets available for both performances. Your favorite BFFs and co-stars perform a night of chaos, love, and hilarity in their first show as a trio. Macasaet (also seen in Rent and Heathers), Mack (also seen in Ain't Misbehavin' and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), and Pauly (also seen in The Great Gatsby and Evita) will sing personal favorites, career highlights, and dream roles. The night wouldn't be complete without stories that they didn't plan to tell, songs they didn't plan to sing, and maybe even some trivia with prizes. Tickets are $30-$65, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Andrea Macasaet, born and raised in Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada, is best known for making her Broadway debut originating the role of Anne Boleyn in the Tony Award-winning Six: The Musical. Andrea has been featured in Vogue (US & Philippines), Reader's Digest, and Glamour. Her Canadian theatre credits include Heathers the Musical, Avenue Q, Miss Saigon, and Prairie Nurse.

Brittney Mack is a Grammy Award nominee, Drama Desk winner, and two-time Drama League nominee for “Distinguished Performance” for her role of Anne of Cleves from Broadway's Six: The Musical. Her other stage credits include Memphis, Beehive, Ain't Misbehavin', Avenue Q, All Shook Up, Shrek The Musical, and Rent. She has been seen on Fox TV's “Empire.” Last summer, she was featured in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella at Broadway Sacramento.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in Six: The Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London's West End as Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in Six (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse). She has also been seen on NBC-TV's “Chicago PD.” Pauly recently appeared in the Paper Mill Playhouses's world premiere of the musical The Great Gatsby.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

CAMILLE THURMAN with the DARRELL GREEN QUARTET

Called a “classic double threat” by NPR, powerhouse saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman joins veteran drummer Darrell Green in showcasing music from their upcoming projects Fortitude: The Sarah Vaughan Centennial Project and Burt Bacharach Reimagined. From Camille's dreamy vocals, electrifying saxophone lines, and Darrell's mesmerizing rhythmic colors to dynamic interpretations of standards and originals, this fiery musical collaborative team is bound to impact the music world significantly. Renew your senses to what jazz sounds, looks, and feels like while listening to two of the most dynamic young, creative, and talented forces on the music scene.

Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM

MIKE DAVIS and THE NEW WONDERS

Mike Davis – called an “eloquent trumpet prodigy” by The Wall Street Journal – has a voice beyond his years on his instrument. His playing is imbued with the sounds of prohibition-era speakeasies, Hoovervilles of the depression, and glittering jazz palaces of the swing era, creating a timeless cocktail of American music. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Mike began his trumpet instruction at age nine with Jerry Oram in Seattle and went on to study with Laurie Frink during his undergraduate years. Both encouraged his interest in early jazz styles, which led to his beginning to work professionally in New York City while still in college. He now appears regularly around New York City as the leader of the New Wonders and with Dandy Wellington and his band, Emily Asher's Garden Party, Glenn Crytzer, Terry Waldo, Baby Soda, Dan Levinson, and many other traditional jazz and swing bands. A regular at the celebrated jam session at Mona's Bar, Mike is one of the vanguard of young musicians bringing traditional jazz to the forefront of the NYC music scene.

Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 PM

BILLY STRITCH and GABRIELLE STRAVELLI

“Mel & Ella Swing!”

World-renowned pianist/vocalist Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. In solos and duets the pair will perform beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “Our Love Is Here to Stay”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close for Comfort,” “Born to Be Blue”). These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music. The show features Billy Stritch on vocals and piano, Gabrielle Stravelli on vocals, Pat O'Leary on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM

JAZZ BRUNCH

with JUMAANE SMITH, BILLY STRITCH and NICOLE ZURAITIS

Catch three of the hottest jazz artists on the scene when acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist and long-time Michael Bublé lead band member and soloist Jumaane Smith (“Powerhouse trumpeter” – Will Friedwald), Grammy Award-winner Billy Stritch (“One of the most entertaining singer/pianists on the planet!” – London Jazz Times) and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Zuraitis (“Supreme talent!” – All About Jazz) take the stage.

Friday, February 16 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

“Nice ‘N' Easy – The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman”

*Livestream Available*

Award-winning recording artist and entertainer Marieann Meringolo presents her critically acclaimed show celebrating the three-time Academy Award-winning songwriting team of Alan & Marilyn Bergman. Having written the lyrics for numerous television shows, films, and stage musicals, the Bergmans also wrote for some of the best artists of our time: Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Johnny Mathis, and most notably, Barbra Streisand – who has recorded 64 of their songs. Directed by Will Nunziata, the show will keep your foot tapping, mind thinking, soul yearning, and heart soaring. Songs include “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ‘n' Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and many more.

Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 PM

LORNA DALLAS

“Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days”

*Livestream Available*

Lorna Dallas (2020 Bistro Award for “Consummate Cabaret Artistry”) offers a vocally venturesome program featuring sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers as diverse as Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. Ms. Dallas will also be premiering two songs, one intended for an unproduced musical about P.T. Barnum and a special commission written for her by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway. As further indication of her continued consummate artistry, she scales the dizzying heights of the complete “Here's That Rainy Day,” written over sixty ago for Dolores Gray and rarely performed since then. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and features musical direction by Christopher Denny.

Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.