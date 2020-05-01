Original Casts of THE PROM, THE FULL MONTY and CITY OF ANGELS Reunite for STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that "Stars In The House" will kick off next week with a trio of spectacular original Broadway cast reunions:

On Sunday, May 3rd at 2:00 PM ET, "It's Time To Dance" with the cast of "The Prom," including Caitlin Kinnunen (Emma), Beth Leavel (Dee Dee Allen), Brooks Ashmanskas (Barry Glickman), Christopher Sieber (Trent Oliver), and Angie Schworer (Angie).

On Sunday, May 3rd at 8:00 PM ET, the original stars of "The Full Monty" will bare all, including John Ellison Conlee (Dave Bukatinsky), Jason Danieley (Malcolm MacGregor), André De Shields (Noah "Horse" T. Simmons), Romain Fruge (Ethan Girard), Marcus Neville (Harold Nichols), Patrick Wilson (Jerry Lukowski), and David Yazbek (Music & Lyrics).

On Monday, May 4th at 2:00 PM ET, the cast of "City of Angels" takes us back in time, including Gregg Edelman (Stine), Randy Graff (Donna/Oolie), Dee Hoty (Carla Haywood/Alaura Kingsley), Kay McClelland (Gabby/Bobbi), James Naughton (Stone), Rachel York (Avril/Mallory), and David Zippel (Lyricist).

As the casts shares stories and songs with Seth and James in support of The Actors Fund, each episode will air LIVE on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Fans tuning in are just as much a part of the show - they can ask questions in real time, interact with the hosts and casts, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.

"The Prom," "The Full Monty," and "City of Angels" join a who's who of Broadway favorites that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including the iconic original Broadway casts of "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical," "Fun Home," and the 2018 "Carousel" revival, among others. Seth and James have checked in with current and upcoming Broadway favorites, too, among them "Jagged Little Pill," "Six," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Caroline, Or Change." Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You