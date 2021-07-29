Ori-Gen Collective Festival to Take Place At Drom in September

Two Nights of Music from The Afro Pan-Latin Diaspora: Roots, Improvisational Music and Beyond For the past year, the Ori-Gen Collective -- a diverse, New York-based group of Latino music makers including multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winners -- has been developing platforms to explore and present new combinations of Latin American roots music, jazz, and technology in contemporary pan-Latin music. This September, the Ori-Gen Collective will celebrate this vision with two nights of music from some of the most innovative and forward thinking artists from the Afro Pan-Latin Diaspora.

The Festival takes place at Drom [85 Avenue A, NYC] on September 9th - 10th. Night One features a Brazilian percussion and vocals duo with Rogerio and Anne Boccato, Argentine bassist Pablo Aslan & Piazzollazo's tribute to Astor Piazzolla, the dreamy, tropical soul of Miami/Venezuelan project Bacalao Men, and Argentine singer Sofia Rei brings her acclaimed mix of folklore and futurism to a duo with multi-instrumentalist JC Maillard.

Night Two features Argentinian-NYC experimental duo Chuño; Latin GRAMMY Award winning percussionist, composer, and arranger Samuel Torres collaborating with pioneering Afro-Peruvian jazz guitar fusionist Eric Kurimski; celebrated singer, ethnographer and musical polyglot Kavita Shah with Cape Verdean guest singer Fantcha; and GRAMMY-award winning vocalist/violinist from NYC's own Flor de Toloache, Mireya Ramos.

Advance Tickets Available at Drom: https://dromnyc.com/#/events $20 presale, $25 at door Doors: 6:15PM September 9th: 7:00 pm Rogerio and Anne Boccato 7:30 pm Sofia Rei and JC Maillard 8:00 pm Pablo Aslan & Piazzollazo 9:00 pm Bacalao Men September 10th: 7:00 pm Duo Chuño 7:30 pm Samuel Torres Duet with Eric Kurimski 8:00 pm Kavita Shah 9:00 pm Mireya Ramos