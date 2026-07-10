Orfeh to Headline New York City Gay Men's Chorus' ENTR'ACTE: A SUMMER GARDEN PARTY

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus will present Entr'acte: A Summer Garden Party, an evening of elegance, entertainment, and celebration, on Monday, July 20, 2026 at the iconic Tavern on the Green in Central Park.

NYCGMC has revealed Orfeh as the headline performer, as well as a special appearance by TONEWALL, NYCGMC's acclaimed a cappella ensemble, delivering an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Orfeh is a two-time Tony nominee, best known as the original Paulette in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony nomination), was most recently seen as Mama Morton in Chicago, and made her West End debut as Tess in Burlesque The Musical. She is a producer on this season’s Tony-nominated The Lost Boys. She is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Billboard-charting recording artist whose powerhouse vocals and genre-blending sound have captivated audiences worldwide. Orfeh has built a multifaceted career spanning music, television, and international stages. Her latest singles, “Love Is Like Dancing” and “Back In Love Again,” are available on all streaming platforms. Instagram: @Orfeh

The celebration begins with an exclusive VIP Reception from 6:00–7:00 p.m., offering guests an elevated experience with premium cocktails, elevated hors d'oeuvres, and an intimate green carpet meet-and-greet. VIP attendees will also enjoy an exclusive performance, with special details to be announced.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., General Admission guests will join the festivities as the garden party comes to life with sponsored specialty bars, delicious passed hors d'oeuvres, and a vibrant atmosphere celebrating the arts and community.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in both live and silent auctions featuring an exciting collection of exclusive experiences and luxury packages, including:



● Luxury travel getaways

● Provincetown vacation experiences

● Broadway and theater packages

● Exclusive dining and entertainment opportunities

● And much more

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