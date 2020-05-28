Orfeh, Jerry Mitchell, Paul Canaan, Courtney Reed and More to Take Part in WHARTON AT HOME Event
On Friday, May 29, at 6:30 pm Paul Canaan (Legally Blonde, Miss Saigon, Kinky Boots...) is hosting an exclusive Wharton Center YouTube Event called whARTon at home. Joining Canaan are several Broadway artists, Tony Award® winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, current Wharton Center Take It From The Top students, and more.
The evening is a celebration of the 2020-2021 Wharton Center season with creative conversations and performances mixing both Broadway and pop. Broadway star Courtney Reed, who originated the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin, joins Canaan as co-host. Canaan and Reed will talk with several leading women from Broadway, including Gaelen Gilliland, who stars in the national tour of Mean Girls (coming to Wharton Center in December 2020), and Orfeh, who performed in Pretty Woman on Broadway (coming to Wharton Center in February 2021). Joining the celebration is Caroline Bowman and husband Austin Colby, who both star in the national tour of Frozen (coming to Wharton Center in July 2021).
whARTon at home will also feature an interview with Tony Award® winning Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Mitchell grew up in Michigan and is the director/choreographer of several Broadway shows, including Pretty Woman (coming to Wharton Center in February 2021).
Adding to the excitement is a special a cappella performance of Cyndy Lauper's "True Colors," by the original Angels from the Tony Award® winning Best Musical Kinky Boots.
"It's going to be an evening of Broadway like we haven't seen in a while," says Wharton Center Executive Director, Mike Brand. "Paul Canaan has brought some of the hottest Broadway stars to Wharton Center for the past decade to teach in our Take It From The Top summer workshops, but this will be extra special."
Canaan says, "Wharton Center is like my second home. I love visiting each summer. While I may not be able to be there in person, I am excited to connect with the Wharton audience and students to bring this exciting virtual Broadway evening to Michigan."
whARTon at home is taking place Friday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. and is accessible on both Wharton Center's YouTube account and the Wharton Center website. (whartoncenter.com).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)