Orchestra Of St. Luke's Presents SOUNDS & STORIES: ANNA CLYNE AND JYLL BRADLEY

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 6:30pm ET, Orchestra of St. Luke's will presents Sounds & Stories: Anna Clyne and Jyll Bradley, a live streamed performance that features two world premieres by composer Anna Clyne - Strange Loops for Clarinet Quintet and Woman Holding a Balance for String Quartet with a film by artists Jyll Bradley and David Ward. The program, curated by Clyne and narrated by Bradley and Clyne, also includes selections from J.S. Bach's Three Part Inventions and Art of the Fugue and Steve Reich's New York Counterpoint.

Clyne's 17 minute Strange Loops for Clarinet Quintet is based on a concept developed by cognitive science scholar Douglas Hofstadter in his book I am a Strange Loop, where he explores his own sense of "I." Hofstadter writes, "In the end, we are self-perceiving, self-inventing, locked-in mirages that are little miracles of self-reference." In Strange Loops, Clyne explores musical loops - motifs and gestures that repeat, morph, modulate, and recapitulate in various guises. At the heart of this piece is a sense of playfulness and yearning - inspired by the creative process in isolation.

The world premiere of artist Jyll Bradley's seven minute film, Woman Holding a Balance, features new music for string quartet composed by Clyne. The film centers upon a performance work artist David Ward made in response to Bradley's sculpture Dutch/Light. Ward revisited his first love as a young art student - the paintings of Dutch artist Joannes Vermeer (1632-1675), who is well known for his use of light as a framing device for ideas around time, human interiority, and space. In the film, shot over one sun-filled day, Ward loops in and out of the sculpture performing gestures from the subjects of Vermeer's paintings. This film brings together three artists from different generations and times whose work shares the languages of light and space.

In Orchestra of St. Luke's Sounds & Stories series, chamber music is paired with words in performances curated by dynamic, modern writers working across multiple genres and hosted by Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor David Hyde Pierce.

Program Information

Sounds & Stories: Anna Clyne and Jyll Bradley (Livestream)

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 6:30pm ET

Tickets: Pay what you can from $1-$100 ($40 suggested price)

Link: https://oslmusic.org/event/sounds-stories-anna-clyne-and-jyll-bradley/

Program:

J.S. Bach - Selected Three Part Inventions

Steve Reich - New York Counterpoint

J.S. Bach - Contrapunctus I-IV from Art of the Fugue

Anna Clyne - Strange Loops (World Premiere)

Jyll Bradley, David Ward, Anna Clyne - Woman Holding a Balance (World Premiere)

About Anna Clyne

London-born Anna Clyne is a GRAMMY-nominated composer of acoustic and electro-acoustic music. Described as a "composer of uncommon gifts and unusual methods" in a New York Times profile and as "fearless" by NPR, Clyne's work often includes collaborations with cutting-edge choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, and musicians.

Clyne has been commissioned by a wide range of ensembles and institutions, including BBC Radio 3, BBC Scottish Symphony, Britten Sinfonia, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Houston Ballet, London Sinfonietta, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony, and the Southbank Centre. Her work has been championed by such world-renowned conductors as Pablo Heras-Casado, Riccardo Muti, Leonard Slatkin, André de Ridder, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Osmo Vänskä, and Marin Alsop, who praised Clyne, stating: "Anna Clyne is someone I look to for great music. It's always emotional and driven by her heart, but skillfully composed.

From 2010-2015, Clyne served as a Mead Composer-in-Residence for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Music Director Riccardo Muti lauded Clyne as "an artist who writes from the heart, who defies categorization, and who reaches across all barriers and boundaries. Her compositions are meant to be played by great musicians and heard by enthusiastic audiences no matter what their background." She has also been in residence with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, L'Orchestre national d'Île-de- France, Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, Berkeley Symphony, and National Sawdust. Clyne serves as the mentor composer for the Orchestra of St Luke's DeGaetano Composer Institute. Clyne is currently serving a three-year residency as Associate Composer with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, through the 2020-2021 season. The residency includes plans for a series of new works commissioned over three years.

Several upcoming projects explore Clyne's fascination with visual arts, including Color Field for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, inspired by the artwork of Mark Rothko; and Between the Rooms, a film with choreographer Kim Brandstrup and LA Opera. Other upcoming premieres include A Thousand Mornings for the Fidelio Trio; Fractured Time for the Kaleidoscope Ensemble; and Overflow for wind ensemble, inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson, composed for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Clyne is the recipient of the 2016 Hindemith Prize; a Charles Ives Fellowship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters; awards from Meet the Composer, the American Music Center, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts, and the Jerome Foundation; and prizes from ASCAP and SEAMUS. She was nominated for the 2014 Times Breakthrough Award (UK).

Clyne's music is represented on AVIE Records, Cantaloupe Music, Cedille, MajorWho Media, New Amsterdam, Resound, Tzadik, and VIA labels. In October 2020, AVIE Records released Clyne's Mythologies, a portrait album featuring the works Masquerade, This Midnight Hour, The Seamstress, Night Ferry, and <

Clyne's music is published exclusively by Boosey & Hawkes. boosey.com/clyne. Learn more at www.annaclyne.com.

About Jyll Bradley

Jyll Bradley's installations, films, drawings and sculptures bring together the formal vigour of Minimalism with a highly personal exploration of identity and place. Light is an important protagonist in her practice, and she talks of using it to "bring things into the present." Her work combines craftsperson-ship with industrial fabrication through dynamic pairings of materials from different art histories or traditions - for instance fluorescent Edge-Lit Plexiglas with repurposed timber.

Bradley's work often engages with site and the creation of new spaces. Her acclaimed public realm commissions - including Green/Light (for M.R.) for The Folkestone Triennial and Dutch/Light for Turner Contemporary - reference generative structures such as hop gardens and glasshouses, expressing what she sees as the practical, spiritual and emotional work involved in growing a sense of self, place or community. Bradley's works have increasingly become sites of activity such as performance and, over 2021, this is further developed through the creation of a new suite of films which explore their world and ecology. These innovations reflect Bradley's interest in sculpture as a potent gathering place of people and ideas.

Jyll Bradley studied at Goldsmiths College (1985-88) and The Slade (1991-3). Since the early 1990s she has exhibited in the UK and internationally including: The British Art Show, Hayward Gallery, London (1990); Museo De Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia (2004); Vitamin Creative Space, Guangzhou, China (2004); Arnolfini, Bristol, (2005); the Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool (2008); Newlyn Art Gallery (The Exchange), Penzance (2010); the Bluecoat, Liverpool (2011); The National Library of Australia (2013); The Drawing Room, London (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021); New Art Centre, Roche Court (2017); Sculpture in the City, London (2018, 2019, 2020). Her forthcoming exhibitions include a solo presentation at The Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh in 2021.

Bradley's work is held in numerous national and international private and public collections including the Government Art Collection, UK; Folkestone Art Works, UK, the Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool; the National Library of Australia and Canberra Museum and Art Gallery. Learn more at http://jyllbradley.com.