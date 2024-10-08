Oratorio Society of New York Opens Season With CARMINA BURANA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The renowned Oratorio Society of New York (OSNY), led by Music Director Kent Tritle, will launch its 2024-2025 season with Carmina Burana on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7:00 pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Joining the Society as soloists for this remarkable evening are Eva Martinez, soprano, and John Riesen, tenor, both making their Carnegie Hall debuts, and Grammy Award-winning baritone, John Brancy, all under the baton of Maestro Tritle. OSNY’s Associate Conductor, David Rosenmeyer, will lead the society for the program’s first half, with a diverse and eclectic selection of songs.

The Oratorio Society of New York gives audiences a rare performance of Orff’s own arrangement of Carmina Burana for two pianos and percussion, with pianists Amir Farid and Blair McMillen, and the Cathedral Choristers of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, directed by Dr. Bryan Zaros. One of classical music’s most spellbinding and immersive experiences, this cantata is an exhilarating ode to love and living life to its fullest.

2023 Call for Scores Winner Oliver Caplan’s Cloud Anthem is a highlight of this program and marks its New York premiere. “Every once in a while, I read a poem that resonates so deeply it makes my entire body quiver. Cloud Anthem by Richard Blanco, President Obama’s second inaugural poet, is one of those works,” shares award-winning American composer Oliver Caplan. “I’m incredibly grateful for his permission to set this poem to music and share its profound message. May we each follow its call to soften our hard edges and abide as one together in one single sky.” Caplan is the Artistic Director of the American Prize-winning Juventas New Music Ensemble and his works have been performed in over 200 performances nationwide.

Additionally, Libby Larsen’s Invitation to Music set to Elizabeth Bishop's poem "Sonnet", selections from Brahms’ Liebeslieder, and Schubert’s Der Tanz, D. 826 and Lebenslust D. 609 will be performed on the program.

"The sound of the chorus crying out to Lady Fortune, with nearly 190 singers at full voice, will be a thrilling moment!” shares Music Director Kent Tritle. “Carmina Burana’s ancient, somewhat forbidden texts explore love, life, and luck – Carl Orff’s magical orchestration for percussion ensemble and two pianos is scintillating. Our soloists for this performance are spectacular, with the remarkable young Eva Martinez and the fabulous John Reisen making their Carnegie Hall debuts. Orff’s masterwork is preceded by gorgeous music of Brahms, Schubert, Libby Larsen, and Oliver Caplan, all sure to please!”

The next performance of the season marks the Oratorio Society of New York’s 150th rendition of Handel’s Messiah on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:00 pm at Carnegie Hall, led by Maestro Tritle. It includes soloists Nola Richardson, soprano, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor, Joshua Blue, tenor, and Joseph Parrish, bass-baritone, together with the Orchestra of the Society.