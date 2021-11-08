Oratorio Society Of New York Presents REJOICE IN THE LAMB At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine continues its 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space concerts with Rejoice in the Lamb, a performance by the Oratorio Society of New York featuring works by Benjamin Britten, Arvo Pärt, and Giovanni Gabrieli, on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

The Oratorio Society of New York is one of the oldest musical organizations in the United States and has become New York City's standard for grand choral performance. Performed within the Cathedral's stunning Gothic architecture, the ethereal sounds of Arvo Pärt, Benjamin Britten's striking choral writing, and the joyful style of Gabrieli will enthrall lovers of great music.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. For tickets and more information for Rejoice in the Lamb, visit the Cathedral's website.

PROGRAM

Conductors

Kent Tritle

David Rosenmeyer

William Janiszewski

Organist

Raymond Nagem

BRITTEN Festival Te Deum and Rejoice in the Lamb

PÄRT Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms

GABRIELI Jubilate Deo, omnis terra (a 8)