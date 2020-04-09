VIDEO: Opera Singer Holds Concerts For Neighbors in Pittsford
An opera singer in Pittsford, NY is holding porch concerts for his neighbors.
Andrew Surrena, a New York City native, is part of the cast at the Sarasota Opera House in Florida.
"Instead of flying back to NYC, my fiancee and I decided to head up to Pittsford to where my future in-laws live. So I decided to come out and start giving porch concerts," Surrena told local news station 13 WHAM.
Surrena performs on his porch every weekday evening at 5pm. He only performs for about 3-5 minutes, but dozens of people come out to watch.
"People love music, the fact that they are willing to come out - despite the cold, despite the rain, despite the elements and hear some music - it really shows the power of music," Surrena said.
Watch the full report below, and read more on 13 WHAM.
