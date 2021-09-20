Open Stage Project Partners With Tradeswomen Of Local 52 For Virtual Panel

NYC nonprofit Open Stage Project is hosting a FREE virtual panel on September 25, 2021 at 11am ET in partnership with the Tradeswomen of IATSE Local 52, a union that represents behind-the-scenes workers in film & tv. This 60-minute panel features female industry professionals working behind-the-scenes in addition to moderator Syndee Winters (Broadway's Hamilton, The Lion King).

The event will be held over Zoom and is open to industry professionals, educators, and female-identifying high school students interested in pursuing backstage professions.

Simply RSVP here to attend: https://www.openstageproject.org/upcoming-events

USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's Inclusion in the Director's Chair study revealed how few women hold positions behind-the-scenes. Out of 265 top films released between 2016 and 2018, women working in the camera department totaled only:

5 camera operators

0 gaffers

1 female best boy electric

4 female grips

8 female best boy grips

Local 52 professions include gaffers, rigging gaffers, electricians, (including best boy electricians, shop electricians, rigging electricians), dimmer board operators, base camp generator operators, generator operators, lamp operators, grips (including key grips, best boy grips, key rigging grips, key construction grips), best boy construction, medic/allied department, property masters, special effects, armorers, set dressers, set decorators, greenspersons, lead persons, craft department, production sound mixers, boom operators, sound utility technicians and 24 frame technicians.