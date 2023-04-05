Open Jar Studios Hosts CREATIVE MATCH UP The Speed Dating Event For Creative Teams

Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database announce today the creation of "The Creative Team Match-Up," a networking event featuring an innovative, fun speed-dating structure for creatives to connect.

The event will begin with "The Perfect Pitch," seminar to be taught by theatrical executive producer/general manager Sharon Fallon. The event is free and open to all theatrical creative individuals or teams in the theatrical industry, followed by a fun networking speed-dating session.Creatives should RSVP at Click Here

"This is the perfect opportunity for creatives to meet and match," says Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "The fun format will be in the style of "Speed Dating," with rapid, short "group dates" where creative individuals will have short small table meetings with other creatives. If you are a writer, composer, music director, arranger, lyricist, designer, director, choreographer, dramaturg, or producer - this event is built for you!"

The event will lead off with a short seminar for creatives on how to "Perfectly Pitch" their show or themselves to gain the most success. Led by guest Sharon Fallon, attendees will gain new skills on pitching themselves and/or their projects. The event will conclude with socializing and networking.

This FREE event is sponsored by GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database. At the end of the event, GIGNITION will give away one ICON Annual Membership for Open Jar Studios (value of $899)

This event is part of the Open Jar Membership Events Series. During the month of April, Open Jar Studios will be programming a number of free workshops and panel discussions to celebrate the launch of their new Open Jar Membership Program. Other free events in the April series include: Click Hereand a town hall panel discussion titled Next Steps: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - A Panel Discussion. Additional free events to be announced soon.

The Open Jar Studios Membership Program gives frequent daily clients the power to lock in the best deals and save money for their creative endeavors. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.

GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database is a gig-matching platform designed to bring teams together for creative projects by designing an all-inclusive database where creators can find anything they need to create art: actors, dancers, photographers, producers, designers, directors, stage managers - absolutely anything you need. All in one place at all at no cost. https://gignition.com/

OPEN JAR STUDIOS - Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/

Sharon Fallon, Sharon Fallon Productions, Inc. is an independent Theatre Producer, General Manager, and Theatrical Consultant. Celebrating 20-plus years in the entertainment industry, working both in the commercial and non-profit theatre industry, Sharon brings a unique perspective to her work. In 2015 she created a boutique theatrical production/general management company with a mission to bridge the gap between art and business allowing productions to be financially viable and artistically satisfying. Taking a holistic approach - from page to stage and everything in between, she works directly with early-career producers and artist-driven niche projects (showcases, readings, early development workshops, etc.) as well as on larger union and non-union projects.She has worked in the theatre as an actress, director, general manager, managing director, and producer. Broadway credits include Indecent, Beautiful the Carole King Musical, Matilda The Musical, and Lysistrata Jones. In addition to producing commercially, Sharon served as the Associate General Manager of both the Helen Hayes Theatre and Lyric Theatre in New York. Currently, she is the executive producer on several projects in development. Sharon is a Board Member-elect of NAMT, the National Association of Musical Theatres, co-chair of the Festival of New Musicals Committee, and a dedicated and lifelong supporter of social justice, cultural equity, diversity, and inclusion.