Oliver Houser Releases New Single 'Gonna Be Alright'

Fresh off a sold-out concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, emerging musical theater artist and New York-based singer-songwriter Oliver Houser has released his new single "Gonna Be Alright."

Meeting at the intersection of pop, jazz and contemporary musical theatre, the single expresses the pain of heartbreak as well as the joyful spirit of resiliency.

Recorded and produced during the pandemic, the single features Houser on piano, backed by a Broadway-caliber ensemble of rhythm, horn and string players including Julia Adamy (Hamilton), Tomoko Akaboshi (A Strange Loop) and renowned trumpet player Tony Glausi.

On June 24th Houser will debut his self-titled EP, a collection of his most personal songs inspired by his transformative experiences of heartbreak and healing. With equal passion for storytelling and music, Houser aims to express the full spectrum of the human experience through a signature combination of humor, wit and vulnerability.

Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz Award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award and a Dramatists Guild Foundation fellowship, Oliver Houser has presented his work at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Kennedy Center, the Village Theatre and beyond.

Houser's musical XY, inspired by his journey of learning to embrace his identity as an intersex man, is under option by Tony Award-winning producers Kenny and Marleen Alhadeff (Broadway's Come From Away and Memphis), and was featured in the 2018 NAMT Conference.

Listen to the new single here: