Oh My Gods! Meet the Cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL- Now in Previews!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times best-selling novel, will arrive on Broadway this fall for a strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) following the recent successful conclusion of its 32-city North American First National Tour which has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.



The Greek gods are real, and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on an epic quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Originated the role of Percy Jackson in the 2017 Off-Broadway production of The Lightning Thief. Broadway: Les Misérables 2014 OBC (Marius). Television: "e;Peter Pan Live "e; (NBC), "e;The OA "e; (Netflix). Works in development: October Sky (Universal Theatrics), Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Kevin McCollum), The Louder We Get(NAMT), The World Will Not Contain Us (The New Group), Gilbert in Anne of Green Gables: a new rock musical. Regional: Kansas City Rep, Bucks County Playhouse, The O'Neill Center. Graduate of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. Love to Mom and Dad always. My teachers CP, Vicky, Leslie, Czarnota.

Broadway debut! Tours/Regional: The Lightning Thief (First National Tour), NJ premiere of James and the Giant Peach, Peter and the Starcatcher (TGS), Click, Clack, Moo (TWUSA), Carded (Feinstein's/54 Below). Love to Stewart/Whitley, the creative team, Meg, Katie, and the fam! For my Bern- we did it! @izzyyfig

is stoked to make his Broadway Debut! National tours: The Lightning Thief (Grover, Mr.D). Regional: world premiere of Fall Springs (Barrington Stage Company), Mamma Mia! (Casa Mañana), In the Heights (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, ZACH Theatre). Proud Alumnus of Texas State University (BFA Musical Theatre '18). Love and thanks to his family, Stephen Brackett, and the folks at CGF Talent. JorrelJavier.com. IG: @Jorrel_

Ryan Knowles (Chiron And Others)

is stoked to be making his Broadway debut after touring the country with The Lightning Thief! Tours: We Will Rock You, The Grinch, Todrick Hall's OZ: The Musical. Off-Broadway: Bulldozer, NEWSical, Caligula Maximus, Radio City. Regional: FTR: The Brat Pack, Disney's Hunchback, Disney's Aladdin. TV: Host of Nickelodeon's "e;Me:TV."e; IG/Twitter: @ImRyanKnowles. Visit RyanKnowles.com All love and thanks to Bogi and my family.

is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in The Lightning Thief! A proud Baldwin Wallace University alum, Sam is passionate about making fitness accessible for all and dreaming about his soon-to-be golden retriever named Meryl. Much love to family, friends, and CGF. Instagram: @leichtning.

Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Clarisse And Others, u/s Annabeth)

Broadway debut! SB is so excited to be bringing this show to Broadway after appearing in this past years' national tour, the 2017 off-Broadway production, and workshops dating back to 2014. When not hanging out at Camp Half Blood, she is a voice over artist and member of the Constellation Chor. Special thanks to Mom, Dad, Rob and the whole incredible LT team, and most especially, Lily, Razz, and Lucy. @itsmesbp.

James Hayden Rodriguez (Luke And Others, Fight Captain)

is ecstatic to be making his Broadway debut! James originated this role Off-Broadway, brought it to fans around North America in the First National Tour, and can't wait to electrify audiences on Broadway. Favorite credits: The Visitor (The Public Theater), Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Hairspray(Signature Theatre). TV: "e;Conan @ The Apollo."e; Sending love to my boys at home! jameshaydenrodriguez.com @james_haydn

Jalynn Steele (Sally And Others)

Broadway: Debut. Off-Broadway: Sistas: The Musical (Dr. Simone). Tours: The Lightning Thief (Sally and Others), Fosse (Lead). Regional: Mamma Mia! (Tanya), Beehive, Little Shop of Horrors (Ronette). Other credits: The Wiz (Dorothy), After Midnight (Star), Rock of Ages (Justice). TV/ Other Media: "e;Black Actress"e;, "e;Sesame Street."e; I'm overjoyed & grateful to God, my family, friends and hubby. @Jalynn_The*Entertainer.

T. Shyvonne Stewart (u/s Clarisse, Sally)

Broadway debut! National Tours: The Lightning Thief (First National Tour). Regional: Sister Act (Westchester Broadway). Other credits: AIDA Cruises (Lead Soloist), Kennedy Center Honors, Christmas in Washington. Degrees from Spelman College, George Washington and Georgetown. Excited to continue this killer quest. Thanks to God, family, friends, TLT Team and my amazing representation. IG: @chosenmelody. tshyvonnestewart.com

takes great pride in making her Broadway debut having been with The Lightning Thief since its first workshop, both Off-Broadway runs (Lortel nomination, Original Cast Recording), and the National Tour. Other credits include The Ballad of Little Jo (Kate *OCR) at Two River Theatre; Agent 355 (Anna/Simco) at the Musical Theatre Factory; Fly By Night (Miriam) at the Dallas Theatre Center; and most recently Miller and Tyson's Revival (Lena Hanson) at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Big love & thanks to my Family and Friends for believing in me.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





