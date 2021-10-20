Off The Lane to Host 2nd Annual Empower Artists Gala Featuring the Launch of the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program

Off The Lane will host their 2nd Annual Empower Artists Gala on Monday November 8th at 7:30pm ET. The event is two days shy of the late Ann Reinking's birthday and the evening will honor her legacy through the launch of the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program, include the announcement of the inaugural year winner, as well as celebrate the successes of Off The Lane's Mentorship and BOOST Programs!

The hour-long event will be hosted by Ann Reinking Advisory Board member and Golden Globe Nominee, Marilu Henner (Chicago, Taxi, Grease, Over Here!, Getting the Band Back Together) and there will be special performances by Tony Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Brenda Braxton (Chicago, DreamGirls, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Helen Hayes Award Winner and star in the currently running Chicago The Musical on Broadway, Bianca Marroquin (Chicago, Fosse/Verdon, The Pajama Game, In the Heights) and showcase other Off The Lane Mentorship Program Graduates!

Tickets are $30 for virtual streaming and a limited amount of tickets for the in-person gala will become available on October 31st. All proceeds from ticket sales will be split evenly across the BOOST, Mentorship and Ann Reinking Scholarship Programs.

Off The Lane programming is FREE for participants with the goal to provide a community and home base for young artists looking to transition from student to thriving professional.

To purchase tickets, please visit: offthelane.org

To be added to the waitlist for In-Person tickets: Email hello@offthelane.org

In addition to tickets, a limited edition Annie's Joy Candle will be available for purchase. 75% of proceeds will go directly towards the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program. The candle is a collaboration between Timothy Jay Candles, Peter Talbert, Annie's husband and the Ann Reinking Fundraising Committee.