OUT/PLAY Queer Play Reading Series to Present THE LISBON TRAVIATA This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To fabulously kick-off its 2nd season, OUT/PLAY: Queer Play Reading Series will present The Lisbon Traviata by Terrence McNally on Friday, October 11 at 7:00pm at TheatreLab. Tickets are on-sale here.

OUT/PLAY is a collective of queer actors and directors aiming to shine a light on lesser-known or infrequently performed plays about the queer experience, and written by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Our play readings bring new life to queer plays for contemporary audiences.

Join us on Friday October 11 at 7:00pm as we blow the dust off the pages of The Lisbon Traviata, McNally's vibrant tale of love and passion. The Lisbon Traviata debuted in June 1985 and weaves a witty story between two fabulous gay men: a flamboyant opera aficionado and his more-grounded partner. Set against a rare performance of the opera La Traviata, the play explores their emotional highs and lows with sharp humor and heartfelt revelations. Celebrating the beauty of opera, McNally boldly examines the complexities of queer love and the art that connects us.

Purchase tickets through Eventbrite here: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lisbon-traviata-tickets-1024910614237

Cost: $15 plus fees

Venue: TheaterLab, 357 W 36th St, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018

Proceeds from the evening directly fund OUT/PLAY, a grassroots nonprofit sponsored by Fractured Atlas. To learn more, click here.