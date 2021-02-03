OUT FOR BLOOD: The Story Of Carrie The Musical Episode 3 Out Now
Featuring guests include Dean Pitchford, Linzi Hateley, Sally Ann Triplett, Charlotte D'Amboise, and more!
Episode 3 of Out For Blood: The Story Of Carrie The Musical is available now!
Rehearsals for Carrie the Musical continue in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. But as the show hurtles towards its opening night, the cast soon feel like they're working on two very different shows, and the frustration of the writing team grows as they're cut out of the creative process.
Meanwhile, trouble is brewing behind the scenes as musical legend Barbara Cook begins to doubt that Carrie is the ideal vehicle for her big Broadway comeback, making her point known with a very un-subtle gift for Director Terry Hands. But is an on-stage accident on opening night enough to call a halt to all this nonsense?
And finally, as the British critics file their reviews - is Carrie really ready for its big Broadway transfer?
Find out in this week's episode of Out for Blood!
Featuring guests Dean Pitchford, Linzi Hateley, Sally Ann Triplett, Charlotte d'Amboise, Georgia Otterson, Michelle DuVernay, Shelley Hodgson, Suzanne Thomas, Joey McKneeley, Kenny Linden, Eric Gilliom, Michelle Nelson Manne, Audrey Lavine, Jeremy Sturt, Peter McKintosh and Mark Shenton.
Check out the episode here!
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One have announced a show direct from the West End, the US and beyond, featuring a glittering cast of UK and international stars p...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...