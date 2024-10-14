OUR LADY OF QUEENS To Have World Premiere At Chelsea Film Festival 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chelsea Film Festival will host the world premiere of Our Lady of Queens, a poignant and bittersweet drama directed by Brooklyn native Louis Cox.

Featuring the esteemed actor and Tony Nominated director Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny, Finding Nemo, A Beautiful Mind), the film tells the deeply moving story of James and Lee, an Irish Catholic couple in Queens, New York, confronting the heartbreaking realities of dementia and family turmoil.

Our Lady of Queens explores the delicate, often fragile nature of familial bonds. James (played by Pendleton), a devoted husband in his late seventies, lovingly cares for his terminally ill wife, Lee (Jacqueline Sydney), as her dementia progresses. To celebrate Lee's final lucid birthday, their three adult children-James, Jr. (Dave Morrissey Jr.) Marty, and Maria (Jessica DiSalvo)-return home to Queens, each grappling with their own personal battles. James, Jr. fights his father's same struggle with alcoholism, Marty (played by Andrew J. Beck) has distanced himself and his wife Susan (played by Nikki Silva) from the family, and Maria, a college professor with a recent DWI scandal, finds herself unraveling.

"I partnered with Outta Bounds Productions out of love and respect for Andrew and Joe Beck, as did everyone on this film," said Dave Morrissey Jr., who has been featured in Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, and Cox's first feature Now Again. "We all are New Yorkers and we all are authentic--the people who work on this movie do not put out phony Hollywood style garbage, we treat our craft seriously, and we do it for the impact, not the money. If you have ever known someone who has dealt with Alzheimer's or early onset Dementia, as well as addiction, I think this movie will really hit you in a nice, beautiful way."

With elements of humor, sentimentality, and raw confrontation, Our Lady of Queens offers a profound look at love, faith, and family as the most enduring human connections. The film balances these powerful emotions with irreverent family moments, ultimately showcasing that while personal feelings may change, the bond of family remains resilient.

Cast and Crew Highlights:

Austin Pendleton as James

Jacqueline Sydney as Lee

Andrew J. Beck as James, Jr., Producer

Nikki Silva as Susan, Producer

Dave Morrissey Jr. as Marty, Producer

Michael Elliott Cinematographer

Rob Howard Assistant Director

Louis Cox, a Brooklyn-born filmmaker, brings a strong sense of community and authenticity to his work. A passionate advocate for the arts and local politics, Cox has taught film production and worked on creative projects with young artists throughout New York City. In addition to his film career, he serves the Brooklyn Democratic County Committee and contributes to community initiatives like street tree maintenance. His previous film Now Again was featured by The New Yorker. With Our Lady of Queens, Cox offers a heartfelt reflection on family dynamics and love.

Our Lady of Queens will premiere at the 2024 Chelsea Film Festival on Sunday, October 20th, at 7:45 PM. Tickets are available on the festival's official eventbrite website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chelsea-film-festival-2024-passes-tickets-929315045317