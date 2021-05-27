Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Once Upon a One More Time
Click Here for More Articles on Once Upon a One More Time

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Sets Pre-Broadway World Premiere For Washington, DC in November

The production was previously scheduled to have its world premiere in Chicago in April 2020, but was forced to cancel the run due to the pandemic.

May. 27, 2021  
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Sets Pre-Broadway World Premiere For Washington, DC in November

Once Upon A One More Time, the Broadway-bound musical featuring the music of Britney Spears, is now set to have its world premiere at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC later this year!

The production was previously scheduled to have its world premiere in Chicago in April 2020, but was forced to cancel the run due to the pandemic.

Written by Jon Hartmere, and directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, the production will play Sidney Harman Hall from November 30, 2021   through January 2, 2022

In this world premiere musical, classic fairytale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, longing for a new story. When a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, it spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss!

Powered by the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears-including "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger," and "Toxic"-Once Upon a One More Time sends audiences on a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and reclaiming your own happily ever after.

Single tickets to Once Upon a One More Time will go on sale later this year. Season subscriptions are available now. Learn more at https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/2021-22-season/.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Will Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Arrive on Broadway This Fall? Photo

Will Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Arrive on Broadway This Fall?

Chicago Preview of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Canceled Photo

Chicago Preview of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Canceled

Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Simon Callow, Emily Skinner and More to Lead ONCE UPON A ONE Photo

Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Simon Callow, Emily Skinner and More to Lead ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Rialto Chatter Exclusive: Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Sets Broadway O Photo

Rialto Chatter Exclusive: Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Sets Broadway Opening Date & Theater


More Hot Stories For You