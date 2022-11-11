OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ohio State Murders
Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy stars Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham and more.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders begin tonight, Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery through Telecharge at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the Ohio State Murders digital lottery start at 12 AM, the day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $54 each. The number of tickets offered for each performance is subject to change.

In-person rush tickets will be available at each performance of Ohio State Murders when the box office opens the day of the performance. Ten (10) tickets will be available each day for $39 per ticket. The James Earl Jones Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday 10am-6pm.

The Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy stars Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs. Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre and will officially open on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.




