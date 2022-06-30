Now Hiring: Production Supervisor, GrandMa Operator, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/30/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Full-time TD / Carpenter

Curtain Call, Inc. is Stamford, CT's longest-running, award-winning, year-round nonprofit theatre company. Our season usually consists of six main stage, six second stage productions and an annual outdoor Shakespeare production. Applicants should have degree(s) in theatre or at least one year experience in technical direction, production and/or scene shop management. This is a full-time, year-round position.(Somewhat flexible schedule.) The Technical Director / Master Carpenter is responsibl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

To work closely with the Executive Director and other key personnel of the VWPAH in the overall management and operation of the Hall, and is specifically responsible for budget, accounting functions and payroll. This position is also responsible for overseeing all service contracts, operations, RFPs and RFQs, parking, security, event coordination, emergency procedures, patron relations, coordinate Front of House staff and volunteer ushers as well as supervise the merchandise sales for artists, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Programming and Engagement

JOB SUMMARY Reporting to the President/Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President of Programming and Engagement is a transformative leader responsible for overseeing and executing creative vision, strategy, and collaboration across the Programming, Venue Rentals and Engagement/Education teams to deliver business and mission growth to Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC). This role will be responsible for expanding and overseeing programming in ways that define and differentiate the MPAC bra... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Carpenter

Head Carpenter The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is accepting applicants for the position of full-time Head Carpenter/Facility Maintenance for our 2022-23 season. Compensation: This is a full-time position. Compensation is $50k/yr + benefits Duties/Responsibilities: Primary (Carpentry) duties include: Responsibilities include build, load-in, and strike for all DCT productions Maintain all storage and prep spaces Maintain shop tools and equipment Maintain material inventory Train and... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Line Producer

The Line Producer for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre is a part-time position that will report to the Festival Producing Director, General Manager, and Associate General Manager for the 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals, scheduled for October 20 and 21, 2022. Contract will commence on/about July 25 and end on November 1, 2022 (or whenever duties below have been completed and approved by management). This is a part-time, temporary position with no benefits and will be paid as an ind... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

SEEKING Stage Manager (non-union) for community theatre production of Rent SALARY $650/Wk during rehearsals, $400 per week after opening ***Local applicants ONLY. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre does not provide travel or housing for this position*** ABOUT US The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is seeking a Stage Manager for our Fall production of Rent. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has a 40+ year history of producing regional theatre from our home in Bridgeport, CT. We operate as a communi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Personable, hardworking, and detail-oriented individuals needed!

A unique opportunity to be a server at a high end restaurant right in the heart of the theater district! Flexible scheduling for working actors and plenty of chances to chat with other folks in the industry!... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Office Manager/Bookkeeper

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS OFFICE MANAGER/BOOKKEEPER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Office Manager/Bookkeeper. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality,... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Beauty & the Beast Jr. Auditions

RISING STARS YTC SUMMER THEATRE CAMP IS AUDITIONING MS/HS STUDENTS FOR BEAUTY & THE BEAST JR! "The Award-winning animated film and stage play comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale." PRODUCTION CREW: Director/Choreographer: Laura A. Rizzo Music Director: Mila Bello Asst. Choreography: Khrys Diva Stage Manager Jillian Jones AUDITION DATES: Tuesday June 28th from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Tuesday July 6th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm Auditions are held on Google Me... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Big SNOW - Character Performer

Job Summary: Big SNOW American Dream is the first and only year-round, real-snow, indoor, skiing and snowboarding area in North America. We are currently looking for a performer to assist in the role of BIG to create extraordinary guest experiences. The Character Performer is responsible for engaging and entertaining guests while representing Big SNOW American Dream in a professional manner. We are seeking an animated person who can provide high-energy to our character during daily ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Subject: AUDITION FOR CITY KID, NEW MUSICAL WORKSHOP DIRECTED AND CHOREOGRAPHED BY SAVION GLOVER

Auditions: July 12th @ 10am-6pm Visit njpac.org/savionauditions to schedule a time. If you are a tap dancer (or any other form of dancer), actor or singer SIGN UP TODAY to audition for the opportunity to work with NJPAC's Dance Advisor and Tony Award® -winner Savion Glover as he directs a new musical theater piece, CITY KID. CITY KID: Through high-voltage music and dance, CITY KID brings to life the passions of today's teens. Fro... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Audition for CITY KID, New Theater Piece Directed Savion Glover

Grab a 30-minute slot here: njpac.org/savionauditions We are seeking talented actors, dancers and singers ages 15-18 to join this exciting project CITY KID: Through high-voltage music and dance, CITY KID brings to life the passions of today's teens. From the naïve arrogance of youth, through the pain and disillusionment of bad choices and fatal errors, CITY KID tells the story of kids trying to navigate life as they struggle to understand what it really means to be a CITY KID. Auditions a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Management Assistant - Work Light Productions

General Management Assistant - Work Light Productions Work Light Productions is a company dedicated to creating and producing live entertainment. With offices in Summit, NJ and Charleston, SC, we have a dynamic team that produces national and international theatrical tours and develops new works. Recent and upcoming tours include, Ain't Too Proud, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, An Officer and a Gentleman, Mamma Mia! and others to be announced. https://www.worklightproductions.com The i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The Technical Director is responsible for scenic design and technical construction for productions of Circle Theatre, Aquinas College and will serve as an advisors for Catholic Secondary School productions. This position reports to the Executive and Artistic Director and will lead all aspects of design, construction, load-in, and strikes. A successful candidate will have experience and working knowledge of technical theatre, assembling labor crews, purchasing products and shop materials, and es... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate

Tentative Start Date: August 2022 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks a Marketing Associate to join the growing marketing team. The Marketing Associate supports the administrative functions/operations of the Marketing Department including, but not limited to: creating sales-related eblasts; serving as contributing writer for FST newsletters; supporting annual ad sales campaign; handling social media; tracking digital audience analytics across all platfo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing

Start Date: August 2022 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks an experienced Associate Director of Marketing. The Associate Director of Marketing supports the administrative functions/operations of the Marketing Department including, but not limited to: develops show logos and promotional brochures, designs weekly print ads, serves as part of the lead writing team for newsletters, manages social media accounts and groups, creates and sends promotional emai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Properties Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPERTIES SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Properties Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS WARDROBE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Wardrobe Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director- THE INNOVATE

Organization Summary Located in Palm Beach, Florida, THE INNOVATE is a new state-of-the-art waterfront cultural arts center and flagship community destination promoting the understanding and enjoyment of arts and ideas for all. Currently being planned with construction to begin in the fall of 2022, THE INNOVATE is set to debut in late 2023 as a year-round venue spanning a broad range of exceptional performing arts, educational, and community events, as well as business meetings, conferences, s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Project Manager

Assistant Project Manager Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Assistant Project Manager is responsible for providing support to the Project Management team. Key Responsibilities • Assist Project Managers (PMs) with potential projects including investigating solutions to con... (more)