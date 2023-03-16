Now Hiring: Managing Director, Casting Calls, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/16/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: ADVENTURES IN OZ- An Immersive Theatrical Experience (Weston, Ct)

ADVENTURES IN OZ an immersive theatrical experience at The Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Ct. in association with ClockJack Productions based on the L. Frank Baum's 1901 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" Rehearsals: 4/29-5/4 Performances: 8 performances 5/5-5/7 & 5/12-5/14 (2 Sat) Performance/Rehearsal Stipend: $800 Audition date: SUNDAY APRIL 2nd, 2023 11am-5pm All auditions, rehearsals & performances will take place At THE LACHAT TOWN FARM 106 Godfrey Rd W, Weston, CT 06883 (1 hour nor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - George Street Playhouse

Position Summary Working in full partnership with the Artistic Director and reporting to the Board of Trustees, the Managing Director will co-lead one of New Jersey's most vibrant cultural institutions ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. The Managing Director will support the Artistic Director's vision of developing, producing, and presenting work that sets new standards of artistic innovation and production excellence and develops deep relationship... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Ogunquit Playhouse seeks Audio 1

Audio 1 Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced A1 for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between April 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast paced working environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Reports to Audio Supervisor - Mix each Main Stage performance (... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Ogunquit Playhouse Seeks Audio Supervisor

Audio Supervisor Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced Audio Supervisor for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between March 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast paced working environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Hang, focus and cable rented audio ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communcations

Position Summary The Director of Marketing and Communications (DoMC) is a member of the leadership team for the theatre and will be an integral architect and thought leader as TheatreWorks charts its new course of history and possibilities. The DoMC leads TheatreWorks in achieving all sales goals (e.g., single ticket, group sales, and subscriptions), as well as overseeing all aspects of the brand, including positioning, press, and identity on a regional and national level. This is a h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Audio Supervisor

Associate Audio Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Associate Audio Supervisor position reports to the Audio Supervisor and will support and help realize the artistic and technical needs of all internal and external clients. This role will oversee the allocation, maintenance, inventory, and storage of audio, communications, and related equipment in all Office of the Arts venues, and will support all backstage operations. This position will provide expertise i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager

House Manager New York, NY $20/Hour Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership are hiring a House Manager to facilitate summer programming in both districts. Primary responsibilities include managing staff, coordinating with partners, and engaging with the public. The House Manager must be an energetic and assertive team leader, enjoy working extensively outdoors in a variety of weather conditions, and be willing to work shifts up to 12 hours long. Responsibilities: • Direct Produ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Executive Director

Art House Productions is a performing and visual arts center established in 2001 and located in Jersey City, NJ. Art House is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. We engage, inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with ambitious performing and visual arts programs; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning to a diverse community, and we celebrate the essential power of the arts to illuminate our common humanity. Art House Productions seeks an Assoc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Blackboard Plays Reading Series 2023 Casting Call

Blackboard Plays is partnering with Ghostlight Productions and Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) to promote a platform for black theatre artists and creatives. Two playwrighting festivals (Black Motherhood & Parenting New Play Festival and the Obsidian Theatre Festival) are in the process of accepting playwright submissions. Play finalists will be selected and Blackboard will be producing 12 of the semi-finalists (6 from each festival) for their 2023 reading season. We are seeking performers ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Design Assistant

The Old Globe, a Tony Award-winning theatre and one of the country's leading regional LORT B+ theatres, seeks a Resident Design Assistant with a strong background in technical theatre. Position works in the scenery department and aides scenic designers and technical staff in support of The Old Globe's 15 show season. The Old Globe is known for producing a broad range of work from Shakespeare and the classical repertoire to world premiere musicals and plays, touring productions, and Arts Enga... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Intern

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week, starting on/about the week of May 30th. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreograp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: New Plays for Young Audiences is holding auditions for its June 2023 series!

New Plays for Young Audiences is holding online auditions for our June 2023 series April 1-15 (although the form is open now for those who want to submit materials early)! The series (rehearsals and rehearsed readings) take place in the historic Provincetown Playhouse in the heart of Greenwich Village just a half block from Washington Square Park (133 MacDougal Street). Auditions will be held on a rolling basis online between April 1-15. Actors will be asked to provide a link to a 1-3 minute... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works and Humanities Manager

New Works and Humanities Manager Job Description Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Reports to: Artistic Director POSITION OVERVIEW Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a passionate, versatile, and highly collaborative theater professional to add their unique perspective to Two River's robust theater making, storytelling, and mission and values driven practice. The New Works and Humanities Manager holds a key position on the Artistic team. This individual will report to TRT's Artistic Dir... (more)

Internships - Creative: Social Networks

Develop the digital strategy to achieve positioning and increase sales - SEM experience - SEO experience - Experience in advertising campaigns - Management of Google Analytics - Management of Facebook Ads - Management of Google Ads ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Prop Supervisor - Obsidian Theatre Festival

The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for a Properties Supervisor for its third season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our team seeks to normali... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager - Obsidian Theatre Festival

The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for Stage Managers for its third season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our team seeks to normalize the pa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

PROTOTYPE is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theater field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, familial status, sexual orientation, national origin, ability, age, or veteran status. Term: May 2023 - January 31, 2024 / Sala... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Cyrano De Bergerac

Cyrano De Bergerac By Edmond Rostand Translated by Gladys Thomas and Mary F. Guillemard Director: Sivan Raz Producers: Aaron de Rose, Sivan Raz, Cameron Russell. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This is an OUTDOOR site specific production, taking place in Central Park (Summit Rock). The characters will surround the audience from surprising angles and will communicate with them directly. We will use movement and techniques from the postmodern theater to create a unique and unforgettable experience. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities with world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more. With an annual operating budget of approximately $50 million -the majority dedicated directly or indirectly to programming-BAM is a leading presenter of emerging and contemporary artists. The Human Resource Generalist will run the daily functions of the Human Resource (HR) depart... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Artist Services Coordinator (Temporary)

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Temporary Artist Services Coordinator serves as a direct liaison between BAM General Management/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Institutional Giving Manager

The Wilma Theater seeks a persuasive writer and enthusiastic project manager to serve as Institutional Giving Manager. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are curiosity, courage, care, rigor, joy, col... (more)