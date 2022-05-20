Nordic Summer Jazz Announced Live This June At Scandinavia House

The popular Nordic Summer Jazz Series returns to Scandinavia House this June, with live performances from some of the most talented young jazz musicians, composers, and singers from the Nordic countries!

The series will take place on Thursday evenings at 7:30 PM from June 2 through June 23, and will kick off with a performance by the Finnish jazz quartet Solina, featuring award-winning singer and songwriter Eeppi Ursin on vocals, guitarist Olli Hirvonen, jazz bassist Kaisa Mäensivu, and percussionist Joe Peri on drums on June 2.

On June 9, Brooklyn-based Swedish flute player, composer and educator Elsa Nilsson will perform her work Thyme in a celebration of our ecosystem with fellow musicians Santiago Leibson (piano), Marty Kenney (bass), and Rodrigo Recabarren (drums). And on June 16, the series will present a performance by Finnish jazz ensemble Joonas Haavisto Trio, featuring Joonas Haavisto (piano), Antti Lötjönen (bass), and Joonas Riippa (drums).

The series concludes on June 23 with a performance by Sunna Gunlaugs Trio, featuring Icelandic pianist Sunna Gunnlaugs, an expatriot of Brooklyn, with Tag Jonsson on bass and Scott McLemore on drums! The members have blended their voices as performers and composers to create music with a lyricism and subtlety that has taken them far beyond Iceland's shores.