Norbert Leo Butz Joins The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival Lineup

He will take part in a Q&A during the festival, which runs from August 6-16.

Austin's oldest film festival, The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) releases the full 2020 festival schedule with special events, added Q&A's, new 1-1 Series, tastings and more. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 33rd annual festival will feature almost seventy films including features, documentaries, and shorts August 6-16, 2020 while additionally hosting exclusive online festival events. Memberships, badges and single tickets are available now for both weekends at agliff.org/badges.

Additional Q&As now include two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline, F/X's "FOSSE/VERDON"), comedy maven Cheri Oteri (SNL, "Bad Parents"), director and producer Paul Riccio (Give or Take), and actress Molly Bernard (Chicago Med, Younger) to name a few. Two 1-1 Conversations have also been added to the festival and include actress and transgender activist, Nicole Maines (BIT, "Supergirl") and acclaimed director Sam Feder (Disclosure).

"We may not physically be together this year to share in these stories and conversations in person, but we worked hard to offer events and panels that will still create that community online. For our first virtual endeavor, having star power added to the mix that spans our audience interests was a bonus in these times." said aGLIFF Artistic Director Jim Brunzell. " With tasters, comedy and 1-1s with Nicole Maines and Sam Feder during the week, helps solidify our goal and mission, even with this virtual pivot."

Rachel Mason and Farihah Zaman each will lead a Masterclass for this year's festival offerings. Festival organizers have also added several fun online social events in addition to already announced "Bingo Bonanza" with host and Midwestern maven, Miss Richfield 1981 and events and conversation to accompany aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices Fund.

Outside of screening films and attending events festival goers will have the chance to experience a bourbon and chocolate tasting by Intero Restaurant and Milam & Greene Whiskeys inspired by "The Capote Tapes". For those who want to wet their palate with additional flavors, El Chile, Gusto, and additional eateries in Austin have teamed up to create menus and deals just for aGLIFF 33: Prism attendees.

A full schedule for aGLIFF 33: Prism is available HERE. A full list of events is available HERE. A full list of films and descriptions is available HERE. A full list of this year's Jurors for aGLIFF 33: Prism is available HERE.

