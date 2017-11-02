Non-Stop! Further Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for HAMILTON in the West End

Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh today announce a further release of tickets for the first booking period of Hamilton which will go on sale tomorrow, 3 November 2017, at 12 noon GMT.

The reseating process necessitated by the rescheduling of preview performances is now complete. As previously announced by the Producers, once the extensive reconstruction of the Victoria Palace Theatre was nearing completion, a further allocation of tickets for the first booking period of Hamilton was to become available for sale. This further release includes newly created boxes, the remaining reseat tickets and some production seats. In addition, as well as the previously announced Daily Lottery tickets, new standing tickets will become available, details of which will be announced at a later date. Additionally, Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels for news of late release of seats which may become available at short notice. Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk.

HAMILTON will re-open the brand-new Victoria Palace Theatre with previews beginning on 6 December 2017. The official opening night will take place on 21 December 2017. Hamilton is currently booking to 30 June 2018, with a new booking period to be announced by the end of this year.

The producers of Hamilton are working to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers and ticket touts. Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has pioneered for the West End a paperless ticket system for this production - Hamilton Paperless Ticketing, powered by Ticketmaster.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hamilton continues its run at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. A second US production is also playing at the PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and a third US production opened in March at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco before transferring to Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus (Original Broadway cast pictured)

Related Articles