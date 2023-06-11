Nomad Theatrical Company to Present Pride Reading of ALL MEN DO IT: A PRIMER This Month

Nomad Theatrical Company (Grant Neale, Artistic Director) has announced a Pride Week event. ALL MEN DO IT: A PRIMER written by John Robert Tillotson will be given a public reading on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7 PM at The Ellington Room located at 400 West 43rd Street, 2nd Floor, in Hell's Kitchen. Seating is limited, free and available 30 minutes before reading. Masking is requested but not required.

The cast includes Steven Hauck (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Dave Droxler (Robin and Me), Fernando Mercado (Fish in a Tree - NYCCT), Ahmad Maher (Richard III - SoHo Shakespeare), Craig MacArthur Dolezel (Marrow- Edinburgh Fringe) and Wesli Spencer (Phoenix Theatre Ensemble).

Flighty and fickle or faithful and true? ALL MEN DO IT: A PRIMER poses this classic question in a fast-paced Serio-comedy of bad manners involving the misadventures of two gay cousins and their fiancés, a pair of alpha-male navy men. For these starry-eyed couples, romantic illusions are given a complicated wakeup call when they are provoked by Professor Pandemonium and his unwitting accomplice, Bingo, to test the boundaries of love, loyalty, and friendship in a complicated game.

All Men Do It: A Primer is an adaptation of Lorenzo Da Ponte's libretto to Mozart's opera, Così fan Tutte. Its timeless story offers some unique twists on themes of love and fidelity while embracing many classical theatrical traditions in a contemporary setting.

John Robert Tillotson (Playwright) is a globe-trotting theatre maker. He is the author of twelve inter-related short plays included in the play cycle Theatrikals which include Project: Bairbre (produced by Nomad Theatrical), The Face of Heaven (produced by the Attic Theatre), and The Peter Plays (produced by the Clark Family Fund). He was a recipient of a New York Foundation for the Arts/City Artists Corps grant to present #ChekhovBurlesk: Scenes from Theatrikal Life. He was a staff writer for the Nomad Theatrical/ Working Theater collaboration Butterfly Effect NYC/Hell's Kitchen. His short pandemic play Mickey and Max was presented in outdoor venues in NYC and filmed in performance. His adaptation, Independence Day: A New Play to Pay Old Debt, was the recipient of the Michael Warren Powell Memorial Reading at the Dramatists Guild. He performed his autobiographical solo show, Residual Effects at The Hudson Guild Theatre in NYC. He has appeared on Broadway, off-Broadway, internationally, and in regional theatres throughout the United States.

Nomad Theatrical Company (Producer) made its debut offering in 1993 with three late night performances of Artistic Director Grant Neale's existential one act comedy You Won't Be Eating Them, They'll Be Eating You at the One Dream Theater in TriBeCa, New York City. Since then it has presented innovative productions of both classical plays and new works with a particular emphasis on creating a unique physicality for the world of the given play, and metamorphic scenic designs. It has made full productions of plays by Tennessee Williams, August Strindberg, William Shakespeare, Henrik Ibsen, and Vaclav Havel. Part of its mission is to develop work and has had over one hundred developmental and public readings of new plays including those of Kari Floren, Edward Einhorn, Cynthia Hanson, Sarah Lynn Brown, Amy Berryman, Randy Neale, Michael Patrick Kane, and many others. We have also developed full productions of new plays: Sharr White's The Last Orange Dying, John Robert Tillotson's Residual Effects, Randy Neale's solo show Chaos Theory, and The Third Policeman freely adapted from the Flann O'Brien novel by Stephen Jobes and Grant Neale, Randy Neale's The Fools Lear which premiered at PURE Theatre in Charleston, toured the East Coast and had a New York run with Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, and the solo show Polanski Polanski by Saviana Stanescu which performed at HERE, PS 122, The Chain Theater, and toured to Romania.

Grant Neale (Artistic Director) is the newly appointed Artistic Director of Shaker Bridge Theatre in their new home at The Briggs Opera House in White River Junction, VT. He has performed and directed in New York City, throughout the United States and abroad.

LeeAnne Hutchison (Dramaturg) is a recipient of the Charles Bowden Award from New Dramatists, for her exceptional collaboration with playwrights toward the creation of new work for the theatre. She just returned from Syracuse Stage where she originated the role of Dolores Millard in the world premiere of Tender Rain by Kyle Bass. Off-Broadway credits include Tennessee Williams' A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur; as well as world premieres of Ellen McLaughlin's Septimus and Clarissa; God in God Shows Up; and Gail in Our Brother's Son (at Signature Theatre). Regionally she has played Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire (opposite Joe Manganiello); Barbara in August: Osage County (with Broadway's Susanne Marley as Violet), Frankie in Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune; Bev/Kathy in Clybourne Park (Arkansas Rep); Sex With Strangers (Kitchen Theatre and Geva); Flint (by Jeff Daniels, at Shadowland Stages); and Eureka Day (Syracuse Stage). Off-Off-Broadway: The Third Policeman (La Mama); Eurydice in Orpheus (at HERE, with Taylor Mac); and Innocents, directed by Rachel Dickstein. Film: Trivia About You; A View of the World From Fifth Avenue (Robert Sisters Pictures); and One Fall, with Zoe McLellan and Dominic Fumusa. Television: Law & Order: SVU; Jessica Jones; The Other F Word; The White House Plumbers (HBO/Max). www.leeannehutchison.com