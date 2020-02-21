Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk And More Will Lead VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Comedy Benefit At Joe's Pub
After a year-long absence, "Villain: DeBlanks" returns to NYC on Monday, March 9, with 100% of proceeds going to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The one-night-only lineup features Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Obie-winner & Tony-nominee Jeremy Shamos (Birdman, Better Call Saul), Eve Plumb (A Very Brady Renovation, Crashing), John Behlmann (Tootsie, CW's Riverdale), Noah Galvin (The Real O'Neals, Dear Evan Hansen), and more special guests announced soon.
You'll laugh your (BODY PART)______ off! A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the stars say words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!
Villain: DeBlanks benefit for St. Jude will play Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St., NYC) on Monday, March 9. Doors: 9:00pm, Show: 9:30pm. Cover charge is $30.00 and there is a $12 food and beverage minimum.
To purchase tickets, visit: https://publictheater.org/
For more information on the show, visit: villaindeblanks.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Regarding WEST SIDE STORY
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!
Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre... (read more)
Event Calendar Revealed for 74th Annual Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards have announced the calendar for the 2019-2020 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for ... (read more)
Four-Time Tony Award Winner Zoe Caldwell Dies At 86
Zoe Caldwell, the four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway actress, died peacefully at the age of 86 at her home in Pound Ridge, New York, on Sunday, Feb... (read more)