Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk And More Will Lead VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Comedy Benefit At Joe's Pub

After a year-long absence, "Villain: DeBlanks" returns to NYC on Monday, March 9, with 100% of proceeds going to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The one-night-only lineup features Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Obie-winner & Tony-nominee Jeremy Shamos (Birdman, Better Call Saul), Eve Plumb (A Very Brady Renovation, Crashing), John Behlmann (Tootsie, CW's Riverdale), Noah Galvin (The Real O'Neals, Dear Evan Hansen), and more special guests announced soon.

You'll laugh your (BODY PART)______ off! A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the stars say words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!

Villain: DeBlanks benefit for St. Jude will play Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St., NYC) on Monday, March 9. Doors: 9:00pm, Show: 9:30pm. Cover charge is $30.00 and there is a $12 food and beverage minimum.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://publictheater.org/

For more information on the show, visit: villaindeblanks.com.





